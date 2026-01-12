Companies in the UK are receiving licences to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers into the country.

The UK government has issued more approvals to employers to recruit foreign professionals to fill vacant roles

Nigerians skilled in media, caregiving, nursing and other professions can explore eligible sponsoring companies

The United Kingdom has released an expanded list of organisations licensed to sponsor foreign workers under its Skilled Worker visa programme.

According to the latest update published on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the number of companies approved to sponsor work visas has risen to 139,927, up from 125,880 in January 2025.

This represents an increase of 14,047 companies within one year.

How UK work visa works?

The UK Home Office regularly updates the register of licensed sponsors, which includes employers authorised to recruit skilled workers from outside the country to fill roles that cannot be met locally.

Checks show that the newly approved companies cut across a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, engineering, construction, education, hospitality, finance, media, and caregiving.

For Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking relocation opportunities, the updated list provides a wider pool of employers eligible to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)—a key requirement for obtaining a Skilled Worker visa.

To qualify for the visa, applicants must have a confirmed job offer from a Home Office–approved employer, work in an eligible occupation, and meet the minimum salary requirement, which varies by role and date of sponsorship.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify employers against the official sponsor list and ensure all documentation aligns with Home Office requirements, as inconsistencies often lead to visa refusals.

Some of the companies licenced to sponsored work visa

Full list of over 13,000 companies can be found here.

