UK Announces New List of Companies Ready to Sponsor Nigerians Work Visa in 2026
- Companies in the UK are receiving licences to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers into the country.
- The UK government has issued more approvals to employers to recruit foreign professionals to fill vacant roles
- Nigerians skilled in media, caregiving, nursing and other professions can explore eligible sponsoring companies
The United Kingdom has released an expanded list of organisations licensed to sponsor foreign workers under its Skilled Worker visa programme.
According to the latest update published on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the number of companies approved to sponsor work visas has risen to 139,927, up from 125,880 in January 2025.
This represents an increase of 14,047 companies within one year.
How UK work visa works?
The UK Home Office regularly updates the register of licensed sponsors, which includes employers authorised to recruit skilled workers from outside the country to fill roles that cannot be met locally.
Checks show that the newly approved companies cut across a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, engineering, construction, education, hospitality, finance, media, and caregiving.
For Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking relocation opportunities, the updated list provides a wider pool of employers eligible to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)—a key requirement for obtaining a Skilled Worker visa.
To qualify for the visa, applicants must have a confirmed job offer from a Home Office–approved employer, work in an eligible occupation, and meet the minimum salary requirement, which varies by role and date of sponsorship.
Prospective applicants are advised to verify employers against the official sponsor list and ensure all documentation aligns with Home Office requirements, as inconsistencies often lead to visa refusals.
Some of the companies licenced to sponsored work visa
- 3M Accountants Ltd – Smethwick
- 3M United Kingdom PLC – Bracknell
- 3mse Ltd – London
- 3P Foods Ltd (trading as Heavenly Desserts) – Birmingham
- 3R EPOS Limited – Epping, Essex
- 3R Technology UK Ltd – Preston, Lancashire
- 3RD Floor Hotel Limited – Shrewsbury
- 3RD Rail Resource Ltd – London
- 3RDi Limited – London
- 3S Adolescent Care – Cheadle, Cheshire
- 3S Commercial Ltd – London
- 3S Knowledge Limited – Warwick, Warwickshire
- 3S Money Club Limited – London
- 3S Retail Ltd – Ely, Cardiff
- 3Search Limited – London
- 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd – Newbury, Berkshire
- 3T Logistics Limited – Leicester
- 3T Training Services Limited – Dorset
- 3t Transform Limited – Cobalt Business Park, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 3T Travel & Tourism Limited – Barking
- 3ti Energy Hubs Ltd – Leatherhead, Surrey
- 3TOP Aviation Services Ltd – Surrey
- 3V Consultants Limited – Solihull
- 3V Solutions Ltd – Carshalton, Surrey
- 3Vision Ltd – Bath
- 3VRM Limited – Manchester
- 3X Architecture LLP – London
- 3X Sports Limited – Luton, Bedfordshire
- 3X Tech Ltd – Potters Bar, Hertfordshire
- 4 A’s Global Ltd – Glasgow
- 4 Continents Stores Ltd – Kent
- 4 Corners Distribution Ltd – Barking
- 4 Dots Training & Advisory Limited – Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
- 4 Ever Glazing (UK) Ltd – Southall
- 4 Eyes Capital Limited – London
- 4 Fantastic Ltd – London
- 4 Global Consulting Limited – Chiswick
- 4 Healthy Pets Ltd – Northampton
- 4 Medical Clinical Solution Ltd – Manchester
- 4 Moksh Limited – Londonderry
- 4 Net Technologies Ltd (trading as FourNet) – Manchester
- 4 Roads Ltd – Kenilworth, West Midlands
- 4 S (UK) Ltd – Purley, Surrey
- 4 Seasons Catering Services Ltd – Leicester
- 4 Seasons Deli Ltd – London
- 4 Seasons Grocery Ltd – Cardiff
- 4 Seasons Inn Limited – Manchester
- 4 Seasons – London
- 4 Stars Private Limited – Westcliff-on-Sea
- 4 Strings & Winds Ltd – St Albans
- 4 Summit Ltd – Croydon
- 4 Tech Solutions Limited – Surrey
- 4 Test Limited – Bexleyheath
- 4 Wall Entertainment UK Limited – Harlow
- 4 Ways Healthcare Limited – Hemel Hempstead
- 404 Entertainment Limited – Cardiff
- 408 Media Group Ltd – Sandbach, Cheshire
- 41 Commercial Street Ltd (trading as Xi’an BiangBiang Noodles) – London
- 411 Communications Ltd – London
- 415 Palaette Ltd – London
- 419 Studios Ltd – Greater London
- 42 Bruton Limited – London
- 42 M&P Ltd – London
- 42 Technology Limited – Cambourne, Cambridge
- 4211 Hotfood Ltd – Glasgow
- 42Gears Mobility Systems (UK) Ltd – Manchester
- 42nd Street – Manchester
- 42Video Limited – Morden
- 43 Harbour News Ltd (trading as Harbour News) – Whitstable, Kent
Full list of over 13,000 companies can be found here.
Navigating Canada visa
Legit.ng earlier provided insights on navigating the challenges of applying for a visa to any country, particularly destinations like Canada.
Many applicants find themselves confused after facing denials, as immigration officers are under no obligation to specify the reasons for refusal.
Despite these challenges, Canada remains a top choice for immigrants, students, and tourists.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.