About 59,053 Nigerians received United Kingdom student visas in 2022

The number is a 768.7% increase from that of 2019, with approximately 6,798 student visas

Nigeria also has the highest number of student visa dependents in the UK, followed by India

The government of the United Kingdom gave sponsored study or student visas to 59,053 Nigerians in 2022.

The number is an eightfold increase in four years, data from UK’s official immigration website says.

Nigeria has the highest number of students in the UK. Credit: Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has the highest number of dependents in the UK

The data reveals that the number increased by 768.7% compared to 6,798 Nigerians given study visas in 2019.

The report also stated that Nigeria recorded the highest number of dependents, about 60,923 in sponsored visas in 2022, an increase from 1,586 four years ago.

India comes second with the highest number of dependents, an increase from 3,135 to 38,990.

The information said almost 120,000 dependent visas were granted to the top five countries - Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka - last year.

Nigeria ranks high in UK student visa

According to experts, Nigeria is the top hunting ground for the UK government because of its high intellectual capabilities, cheap labour, sizeable working population, high diaspora remittances, and Brexit.

The UK has an advanced and robust economy and is one of the top places to study, operating an immigration system based on the principle of visa sponsorship.

BusinessDay reports that the top sponsor for immigration purposes is the educational institution where students will study, and the visa is issued for a particular course.

UK mulls banning Nigerians, other foreign students from bringing family with them but announces exceptions

Recall that Legit.ng reported that The UK government is proceeding with its proposal to prevent international students at UK universities from bringing their spouses and children to the country,

The Times (UK) reports that exceptions will be given to students undergoing high-value degree programmes.

Degrees considered essential to the UK government include science, maths, and engineering.

