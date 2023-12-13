Explainer: How do I get a UK student visa from Nigeria?
As a Nigerian, obtaining a UK student visa is crucial if you want to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom.
The process involves a series of requirements, documentation, and procedures that must be meticulously followed to secure the right to study in one of the world's leading academic destinations.
Whether you're a Nigerian student with dreams of studying in the UK or someone assisting a student in their application, understanding the visa application process is fundamental to ensuring a smooth transition into the British education system.
In this piece, Legit.ng provides a guide to explaining the intricacies of applying for a UK student visa from Nigeria.
Types of UK student visa
When pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom, understanding the various types of UK student visas is essential for choosing the one that best suits your academic goals and circumstances.
There are three different types, according to the UK government:
- Student visa
- Child Student visa
- Study English in the UK (Short-term study visa)
UK student visa
If you are 16 years of age and above, the UK student visa is ideal. Below are the other requirements for a UK student visa:
- You have been offered a place on a course by a licensed student sponsor
- You have enough money to support yourself and pay for your course - the amount will vary depending on your circumstances
- You can speak, read, write and understand English
- You have consent from your parents if you’re 16 or 17 - you’ll need evidence of this when you apply
Child student visa
For those between ages 4 and 17 who want to study at an independent school in the UK, the ideal visa to apply for is the Child Student visa.
Other conditions for this type of UK student visa include:
- An unconditional offer of a place on a course at an independent school
- Proof of access to enough money for support and course of study in the UK
- Consent of parent or guardian to study in the UK
Short-term study visa
If you are interested in studying English language courses that last longer than six months and up to 11 months, the ideal visa for you is the short-term study visa, otherwise known as Study English in the UK visa.
Documents you need to apply for UK student visa
To successfully navigate the UK student visa application process, it's crucial to be aware of the required documents, as they are the foundation upon which your application will be built.
Note that the required documents also vary slightly depending on the type of visa you are applying for.
Generally, these are the documents you need:
- A current passport or other valid travel documentation
- A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from your course provider
- Proof you have enough money to support yourself and pay for your course
- A valid Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate if your course requires it
- Proof of parental or other legal guardian consent if you’re under 18
- Proof of your relationship to your parent or guardian if you’re under 18
- Tuberculosis test results
- Written consent for your application from your financial sponsor if you’ve received sponsorship for your course fees and living costs in the last 12 months
Step-by-step guide on applying for a UK Student Visa from Nigeria
This step-by-step guide walks you through the process of navigating the UK student visa application process from Nigeria, making it more accessible and ensuring you're well-prepared for your educational journey in the UK.
- The visa application process starts by submitting your course application to a UK university
- Upon acceptance, receive a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from the university
- Submit your visa application; you can do this online through the UK Immigration website or opt for a paper application at the UK embassy or Consulate office in Abuja or Lagos
- Pay the UK student visa application fee
- Gather all the essential documents listed in the previous section
- Prepare financial documentation and, if you're sponsored, secure government approval
- If financial support comes from your parents, provide their consent, proof of relationship, or a consent letter if you're under 18.
- Undergo a biometric examination as part of the process.
- Attend a visa interview at the UK Embassy or Consulate offices in Abuja or Lagos
- Finally, patiently wait for your visa
How to book a UK student visa Appointment from Nigeria
This section explains how to book a UK student visa from Nigeria:
- Apply online and provide all necessary documents as soon as possible
- Select the relevant visa category, pay the costs, and submit the visa application form via the UK Immigration website
- Schedule a time to visit the visa application centre
- You will be given appointment dates; you will receive a Global Web Form (GWF) number immediately after your application
- Write down the GWF number after submitting the form, as you will need it later
- Review your application for accuracy
- Proceed to book your appointment
- Attend the scheduled appointment at the visa application centre with the necessary documents, the email-delivered documents, the completed online registration form, and the appointment confirmation.
- If your application is successful, you’ll get either a biometric residence permit or a digital immigration status
UK student visa: Other important things to know
- It takes three weeks to process a UK student visa from Nigeria
- The earliest you can apply for a visa is six months before you start your course
- It costs £490 (about N454,884) to apply for a Student visa from outside the UK
GREAT scholarships: UK govt invites Nigerians to apply
Meanwhile, students from Nigeria and 14 other countries have been invited to apply for GREAT Scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.
The scholarship offers Nigerian students and others the opportunity to have £10,000 towards their tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses.
