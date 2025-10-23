The United Kingdom government has issued a new immigration reform to reduce post-study work visa for Nigerians and others

The new rule seeks to rebalance migration and employment route in the United Kingdom

According to the UK Home Office, the revised Graduate Route aims to ensure that international students contribute to the economy

In a sweeping immigration reform that could reshape the dreams of thousands of Nigerians studying in the United Kingdom, the British government has announced a major reduction in the post-study work visa period, cutting it from two years to just 18 months.

The new rule, which takes effect January 1, 2027, follows a series of restrictions, including the recent ban on foreign graduates working in over 100 job roles, and is part of a broader effort to “rebalance” migration and employment pathways in the UK.

Post-study window shrinks to 18 months

According to the UK Home Office, the revised Graduate Route aims to ensure that international students “contribute meaningfully to the economy” rather than filling non-graduate roles.

Data from the ministry showed that many foreign graduates, including Nigerians, failed to transition into skilled employment, a trend the government says undermines the purpose of the visa.

The Home Office stated in an October 14 release that the move would “preserve the integrity” of the UK’s education system while promoting a more competitive job market.

Tougher financial proof for students

From the 2025–2026 academic session, visa applicants will also face stricter financial checks.



Students will be required to prove they possess “sufficient funds” to sustain themselves throughout their studies — though officials have yet to define the new threshold.

Currently, students in London must show £1,483 per month for up to nine months, while those studying outside the capital need £1,136 per month.

WThe reform could make studying in the UK significantly more expensive for Nigerian students, many of whom already struggle with exchange rate volatility and rising tuition costs.

Employers to pay more for foreign workers

The reforms extend beyond students. Employers who sponsor skilled foreign workers will now pay 32% more under the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC).



The Home Office said the increased revenue will be invested in “upskilling British workers” to reduce reliance on overseas recruitment.

“The Parliamentary process to increase the charge will begin later this week,” the statement confirmed.

Language and integration rules tighten

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood defended the measures, saying they would strengthen both integration and accountability.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part,” she said.

Migrants will now have to prove A-level proficiency in English across reading, writing, listening, and speaking — verified through approved Home Office testing centers.

Focus on high-skilled migrants and talent routes

Despite the tougher stance, the UK says it will double the number of highly skilled migrants eligible under its special talent schemes — targeting top researchers, designers, and creatives in film and television.

Further adjustments to the Global Talent Route are expected in 2026, aimed at attracting innovators who align with the country’s economic priorities.

Mixed reactions, growing anxiety

The announcement has sparked unease among Nigerian students and education agents, who fear the new rules could discourage applications and complicate post-study life plans.

But UK officials insist the reforms strike “the right balance between opportunity and control”, ensuring that only those most capable of contributing to Britain’s future remain.

