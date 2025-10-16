The United Kingdom has announced a new English language requirement for migrants applying under Skilled Worker, Scale-up, and HPI visas

The changes mean that Nigerians seeking to relocate to the UK for work will need to meet a higher standard of English before approval

The government said the policy aims to ensure migrants can fully participate in British society and contribute meaningfully to the economy

Nigerians looking to relocate to the United Kingdom will now have to demonstrate a higher level of English proficiency before being allowed to live and work in the country.

In the revised policy, which will take effect from January 8, 2026, the UK government said migrants must now attain at least a B2 standard in English, equivalent to A-level proficiency.

This is an upgrade from the current B1 level, which aligns with the GCSE standard.

UK new visa rules

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government’s decision is part of the plan to cut migration levels and strengthen social integration, BBC reports.

She stated:

“This country has always welcomed those who come here and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to arrive without learning our language or being able to engage in our national life.”

Also, applicants will be tested in person across four areas: speaking, listening, reading, and writing at Home Office-approved centres, with results verified before a visa is issued.

The new policy will primarily affect Nigerians and other migrants seeking Skilled Worker, Scale-up, and HPI visas, including graduates from top global universities.

Skilled Worker visa holders must also meet salary requirements, earning a least £41,700 a year or the going rate for their role.

More strict rules for UK visa

The British Council states that migrants who achieve B2-level English can understand complex material on various subjects, communicate smoothly and naturally, and produce clear, structured writing across multiple topics.

The Home Office also indicated that additional English language requirements for other visa categories and family members are expected to be introduced soon.

The new language standards is part of the immigration white paper published in May, which aims to make the UK’s migration system “controlled, selective, and fair.

Government estimates suggest these reforms could lower annual migration by as many as 100,000 people, following a net migration figure of 431,000 in 2024.

UK lists 82 jobs for temporary work visas

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Britain unveiled a new list of 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas under a migration plan targeting industries struggling with labour shortages.

The move comes just days after the country placed a ban on 100 job roles for foreigners, reflecting a global shift toward protecting local jobs while still addressing critical skills gaps.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is walking a tightrope between responding to public pressure to curb immigration and meeting the UK’s growing demand for skilled and semi-skilled labour.



