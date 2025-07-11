The United Kingdom has made major changes for Nigerians applying for two kinds of visas

The changes take effect from Tuesday, July 15, 2025, but those who applied earlier can stick to the old process

There are also some modifications for dependents (spouses and children) applying for visas

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The British High Commission (BHC) has introduced electronic visas for two groups of visa applications.

As per the update, Nigerians applying for study visas or work visas from July 15, 2025, will no longer be given a physical visa sticker (vignette) in their passports.

Successful applicants will, instead, get an electronic visa in line with the UK government’s plan to transition to a modern, digital immigration system.

Irrespective of the changes, all applicants still have to go to the centre for biometric capturing. Photo credit: Geography photos

Source: Getty Images

The statement from the BHC assured that the electronic visa (eVisa) would serve as a secure, online record of their immigration status.

What you should know about the latest policy

This change only applies to study or work visa applications from July 15, 2025. All applications before the effective date will continue the current process, and leave their passport at the Visa Application Centre to receive the physical visa sticker (vignette). For visit visas, the applicants will also continue to receive the physical visa vignette sticker. Those applying as dependents of a holder of the work visa or study visa will also get the visa vignette stickers on their passports. Despite the introduction of an electronic visa, all applicants are still required to physically present themselves at the UK Visa Application Centre (VAC) for biometrics capture. After biometric capturing, applicants are to wait until they get an email notifying them of the decision on their application. The email from the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will provide applicants with instructions on how to create a UKVI account and get their eVisa. After creating the UKVI account, customers can use the View and Prove service to securely share their immigration status with third parties, including employers or landlords (in England).

What the British High Commission said about the update

The Chargé d’Affaires, British High Commission, Gill Lever, described the latest policy update as one that would make the immigration system more secure, efficient and convenient for professionals and students.

Lever added in his statement that the eVisas have also replaced the Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) granted to individuals with over six months leave, This Day reports.

These changes only affect Nigerians applying for UK visas. Photo credit: Contributor, NIS

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian applicants are advised to use the online application portal on the official website and go to the Visa Application Centre (VAC) to submit their passports and biometrics capture.

US makes changes to visa application for Nigerians

Meanwhile, the United States of America (USA) has also made changes to its visa application process for Nigerians.

Legit.ng reported that the US declared that Nigerians will only be issued single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

The update was issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, and it stated that all US non-immigrant visas issued before Tuesday, July 8, 2025, will retain their original status and validity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng