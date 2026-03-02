Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Tension as Several US Warplanes Crash in Kuwait, Video Trends
Asia

Tension as Several US Warplanes Crash in Kuwait, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Warplanes belonging to the United States (US) have crashed in Kuwait amid ongoing Iranian strikes in the Gulf region
  • Kuwait's defence ministry confirmed the crew's survival and noted that investigations into the crash are underway
  • Regional tensions have escalated, with explosions reported in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and targeted missile strikes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Kuwait City, Kuwait - As Iran pressed on with a third day of strikes in the Gulf, several United States (US) warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, March 2, 2026.

As reported by AFP News Agency, the plane's crew survived.

Multiple US warplanes crash in Kuwait on Monday, March 2, 2026, during Iran’s third day of Gulf strikes; all crew members survive amid rising Middle East tensions.
US warplanes crash in Kuwait as Iran continues Gulf strikes amid mounting regional tensions. Photo credit: @GlobeEyeNews, @ProfIsaPantami
Source: Twitter

US warplanes crash in Kuwait

CNN also noted the update amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

A trending video of the incident can be watched below via X:

Kuwai speaks on crash

Kuwait’s defence ministry reacted to the warplanes' crash, saying the cause was under investigation.

It said:

"Several U.S. warplanes crashed this morning."

The statement added:

"Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment."

Kuwait noted that the passengers' condition is stable.

Legit.ng reports that information about the fresh blasts added to fears of escalation of the existing crisis in the Middle East.

Per Al Jazeera, explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, along with loud bangs in Doha, while Arab News said Iranian missiles and drones had also targeted Kuwait and Bahrain.

An eyewitness told Reuters that smoke was seen rising near the U.S. embassy in Kuwait.

Earlier on Monday, March 2, the Kuwait Army said its air defence units intercepted hostile targets before dawn.

US President Donald Trump claims success in the war launched on February 28, aimed at removing Iran’s leadership and dismantling its military forces.
US President Donald Trump claims success in the war launched on February 28 to hurt Iran’s leadership, saying US forces have achieved key objectives. Photo credit: @ishaqsamaila5, @Imranmuhdz
Source: Twitter

Iran says no Trump talks

Meanwhile, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has refuted media reports in the United States claiming he had made a new push to resume nuclear talks with Washington, as Israel and the US have continued attacks on Tehran.

Larijani wrote in a post on X on Monday, March 2:

“We will not negotiate with the United States."

The statement came after The Wall Street Journal claimed Larijani made the push through Omani mediators following the killing of Iran's Ali Khamenei and others in a joint attack by the US and Israel on Saturday, February 28.

In a separate post on X, Larijani condemned US President Donald Trump, saying the American leader has plunged the Middle East into chaos with his “delusional fantasies."

Trump responds to Iran's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack the American assets in the Middle East.

Trump stated that if such is continued, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.

Source: Legit.ng

