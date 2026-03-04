United States Embassy warns citizens of potential protests in Abuja on March 4, 2026

Protests linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran could escalate into violence

The embassy advises Americans to stay home during anticipated unrest

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy has informed its citizens that there is a high potential for protests in Abuja, the Nigeri's capital.

The US embassy said the protest will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, due to the current conflict with Iran.

The embassy urged its citizens in Abuja to remain in their residences on Wednesday, March 4.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle @USinNigeria

“Previous protests by some groups have resulted in violent clashes between the group and Nigerian security forces.

“The Embassy strongly recommends that all U.S. citizens in Abuja remain in their residences on Wednesday, March 4.”

The US embassy advised Americans living in Abuja to take the following actions:

•Avoid areas where protests are taking place.

•Avoid crowds.

•Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

•Monitor local media for updates. •Be aware of your surroundings.

•Keep a low profile. •Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

•Carry proper identification.

•Stay alert, including at shopping centers, movie theaters, and places of worship.

•Familiarize yourself with emergency exits and egresses when you enter buildings.

•Vary travel routes and times to reduce predictability.

The embassy concluded, saying that its Consular Sections in Abuja and Lagos will remain open while urging Americans to monitor its website for updates.

Nigerians react as US embassy issues security alert in Abuja

@WhispersAfrica5

Alert noted @USinNigeria. We reject any attempt to import foreign conflicts. Nigerian govt should step up: more intel, visible security presence & swift action against pro-terrorist regime rallies. No room for Iran's supporters here, stay vigilant.

@saba_4real

Those who are planning to protest should go to Iran and do their protest, as Nigeria have No Affiliation to Iran. We have our internal problems to deal with.

US embassy warns Americans to stay indoor over protests in Abuja.

@matharos1

If Nigeria govt allows this protest while all these years refusing to allow protesters on all sorts of human rights issues like wages, subsidy removal or benefits, electronic transmission of votes, security reform etc, then we should discuss this Nigeria as ONE.

@oparakc

Pls Nigerians does not intend to protest due to the current conflict with Iran except some Islamic fanatics. Kindly channel your resources towards them, infact you can airlift them to Iran so they can carry out their protests in Tehran.

@DeanOnuoha

We will have to see @PoliceNG calm the protesters. They do it on a steady so we don’t feel this will be that destructive but if it becomes, we have to ask the Nigeria Police questions as a country

