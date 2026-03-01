An African team is currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates following the closure of Middle Eastern airspace

The team has remained confined to its hotel in Dubai amid missile strikes reported in some parts of the region

The national side is expected to withdraw from the invitational tournament involving Russia and Tanzania

A journalist, Nana Kwofie has appealed to the government to ensure the team returns safely home

The Ghanaian national women's football team is currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates after the immediate closure of airspace across the Middle East.

The disruption was triggered when the US and Israel launched a joint military combat operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2026, after weeks of negotiations and tension.

Key airports across Asia, Africa, and Europe have partially shut down, leaving passengers with limited travel options across the globe.

When did Ghana reach Dubai?

The Ghana women's national football team, popularly known as the Black Queens, arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, February 25, to participate in the Pink Ladies Cup.

The four-nation tournament is part of the international women’s football calendar and was intended to serve as preparation for the team ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Queens opened their campaign with a 4-0 victory over Hong Kong women's national football team on Saturday, February 28, with goals from Ajegipena Zakaria, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Doris Boaduwaa and Princess Marfo.

Watch the goals:

However, reports later emerged that parts of Dubai were targeted by missile strikes, affecting some hotels and sections of the airport.

According to Ghana Soccernet, officials reportedly advised players to pack their belongings in case evacuation becomes necessary, although the team’s immediate surroundings have remained unaffected, with impacted areas said to be about 10 to15 minutes from their hotel.

The Ghanaian delegation, comprising 25 players and 16 officials, is staying at the Four Points by Sheraton in Sharjah, a port city near Dubai.

The matches against Russia and Tanzania, scheduled for Tuesday and Friday respectively, remain uncertain due to the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is monitoring the situation and assessing possible evacuation plans, while the Ghana Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged citizens to stay calm and avoid non-essential travel, per Ghana Web.

We must rescue them - Kwofie

Ghanaian sports journalist, Nana Kwofie has called on the government to ensure the speedy recovery of the women's national team.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Kwofie explained that failure to rescue the players would set a bad precedent for the country. She said

"We are not happy with the development in the United Arab Emirates. Ghanaians want the president to take bold actions and ensure the girls return home safely.

"The Black Queens are our ambassadors and hopefully", a national carriage will be sent to the team to airlift the players with the permission of the authorities."

