The average retail price of Household Kerosene rose by 22.49% year-on-year to N2,976.94 in April 2026

New data from NBS showed Sokoto, Kebbi, and Lagos recorded the highest kerosene prices

The North-West zone had the highest average kerosene price, while the South-East recorded the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said consumers paid an average of N2,976.94 per litre of Household Kerosene (NHK) in April 2026, a 22.49 per cent increase from N2,430.38 recorded in March 2026.

The average price per litre also increased by 34.12 per cent from N2,219.69 in April 2025.

Kerosene prices jump 34% year-on-year, NBS data shows Photo: Bloombrg

Source: UGC

Consumers paid an average of N13,396.23 per gallon of Household Kerosene in April 2026, up from N10,936.71 in March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, it increased by 61.50% from N8,294.98 in April 2025.

The NBS stated this in it price watch report released on Monday, June 1, 2026

Kerosene prices by states (per litre)

A state analysis showed Sokoto with the highest average price of N3,965.10 per litre in April 2026, followed by Kebbi (N3,808.75) and Lagos (N3,790.90).

Bayelsa has the lowest average price of N1,815.40, followed by Kogi (N1,982.02) and Yobe (N2,235.77).

Top 10 states with the highest average prices per litre (April 2026)

Sokoto - N3,965.10

Kebbi - N3,808.75

Lagos - N3,790.90

Katsina - N3,743.09

Edo - N3,639.16

Bauchi - N3,609.23

Niger - N3,572.57

Jigawa - N3,482.24

Plateau - N3,425.20

Taraba - N3,418.13

Top 10 states with the highest average price per gallon (April 2026)

Sokoto - N17,842.96

Kebbi - N17,139.38

Lagos - N17,059.05

Katsina - N16,843.90

Edo - N16,376.22

Bauchi - N16,241.52

Niger - N16,076.55

Jigawa - N15,670.09

Plateau - N15,413.39

Taraba - N15,381.59

Bottom 10 states with the lowest average prices per litre (April 2026)

Bayelsa - N1,815.40

Kogi - N1,982.02

Yobe - N2,235.77

Kano - N2,385.53

Anambra - N2,398.53

Kwara - N2,433.79

Abia - N2,464.03

Ogun - N2,520.57

Ekiti - N2,546.16

Rivers - N2,609.63

Bottom 10 states with the lowest average prices per gallon (April 2026)

Bayelsa - N8,169.28

Kogi - N8,919.09

Yobe - N10,060.99

Kano - N10,734.87

Anambra - N10,793.40

Kwara - N10,952.05

Abia - N11,088.15

Ogun - N11,342.58

Ekiti - N11,457.72

Rivers - N11,743.32

Sokoto leads Nigeria with highest kerosene price per litre Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zonal analysis

On a zonal level, the North-West had the highest average price of N3,437.15 per litre of kerosene, followed by the North-East with N2,987.65. The South-East had the lowest price of N2,674.61 per litre.

The North-West also had the highest average of N15,467.16 per gallon, followed by the North-East with N13,444.41.

The South-East had the lowest average price of N12,035.73 per gallon.

10 states with the highest and lowest petrol prices in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NBS has revealed that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, stood at N1,288.54 in March 2026.

This represents a 2.13% increase compared with N1,261.65 recorded in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price rose by 22.55% from N1,051.47 in February 2026.

Source: Legit.ng