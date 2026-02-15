UK Visas and Immigration says visitors who require a visa will receive only an eVisa from February 25, 2026

The eVisa is a digital record of a traveller’s identity and immigration status, replacing BRPs, BRCs, and passport visa stickers

Travellers must create a UKVI account to view their eVisa and can generate a share code to prove their status

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has announced that from February 25, 2026, visitors to the United Kingdom who require a visa will no longer receive physical visa documents, as the country moves fully to electronic visas.

UKVI disclosed the development in a post on X on Friday, February 13 stating that affected travellers will instead be issued an electronic visa (eVisa), which must be accessed through a UKVI account before departure.

The agency said:

“From 25 February 2026 visitors to the UK, who need a visa, will get an eVisa only. Create your UKVI account and view your eVisa, before you travel to the Uk."

Under the new system, an eVisa serves as a digital record of a person’s identity and immigration status. According to the UK government, it shows details such as the type of visa granted, whether the holder has indefinite leave to remain (settlement) in the UK, and the conditions attached to their stay, including permission to work or study, Punch reports.

The government explained that the transition forms part of a broader plan to replace physical immigration documents. Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) have already been phased out and replaced with eVisas.

How the evisa will work?

The digital system will also replace Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) as well as wet-ink stamps or vignette stickers previously placed in passports.

Travellers will typically receive an eVisa once their visa application or request for permission to stay in the UK is approved.

After issuance, users can log into their UKVI account to view their eVisa and generate a share code to prove their immigration status when required, such as for employment or rental purposes.

To access the digital visa, travellers must create a UKVI account if they do not already have one. The UK government confirmed that there is no fee to set up the account or to access the eVisa.

The shift to a fully digital system is expected to streamline border processes and reduce reliance on physical documentation for visitors entering the UK.

UK work visa

