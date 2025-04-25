Pope Francis who died on Easter Monday will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 25, at the Vatican City in Rome

US President Donald Trump, ex-President Joe Biden and other world leaders will attend the ceremony

Ahead of the big day, this article presents ways to watch the ceremony as the world bids the late pontiff final farewell on Saturday

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City after suffering a stroke and irreversible heart failure.

The funeral mass for the late pontiff will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square, with his body lying in state from April 23, 2025.

After a Saturday morning funeral mass at St. Peter's, the pope's coffin will be taken to Rome and entombed at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, breaking centuries of tradition, making him the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in over a century.

Thousands of mourners, world leaders, and church officials are expected to attend the historic funeral, with global livestream coverage available through major news networks and Vatican News.

Here's what to know about the day, and how to see for yourself.

When and where is the funeral?

Pope Francis' body will be dressed in papal vestments and placed in St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. Hundreds and thousands of people line up to pay their respects.

The funeral will take place in St Peter’s Square, with a service led by the dean of the College of Cardinals. The current dean is Giovanni Battista Re, 91.

Saturday's funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. local time — 4:00am. ET and 3:00am. CT.

After the mass, the Vatican said the pope's body "will be taken into St. Peter's Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major where he will be buried."

However, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis once said a wooden casket would surface after his death, and the time they were to bury him.

Why is the burial in Rome?

According to NPR, many popes are buried in the Vatican Grottoes beneath St. Peter's Basilica but Pope Francis chose to be buried in Rome, at the Basilica of St. Mary Major — about 2.5 miles away.

Francis chose St. Mary Major because he prayed there before and after each trip out of Rome, and in tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last pope buried outside the Vatican was Leo XIII, who died in 1903.

How can I watch?

The Vatican on Friday, said that Vatican News will broadcast Pope Francis' funeral live 15 languages - see here for details on how to follow along.

Viewers can watch a livestream of the ceremony on the Vatican News's YouTube channel. The Vatican said it will also provide live coverage of the funeral and procession to St. Mary Majors, but will stop before the burial in the Basilica.

Many major broadcasters in the U.S. and around the world will also be covering and streaming the funeral live, including NBC and Peacock, CBS and Paramount+ and ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

For the latest, visit the NPR.org and the NPR app.

Who will attend Pope Francis' funeral?

The Vatican said the mass will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re — the dean of the College of Cardinals, which will meet in the coming weeks to select the next pope.

He will be joined by "Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, priests, consecrated religious, and lay faithful from around the world."

The Italian government expects as many as 200,000 people to attend, including over 100 foreign delegations.

Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, are among world leaders and dignitaries who will attend the funeral.

What do we know about the proceedings?

Francis' coffin will be sealed in a ceremony on Friday night, marking the end of the public viewing period.

On Saturday morning the funeral will begin with a procession, led by a priest carrying a cross, the New York Times reports. After the coffin has been set down in the square, a book of the Gospels will be placed on top of it.

What security measures are in place?

As reported by The Guardian, barriers have already been installed inside and outside St Peter’s Basilica to control the crowds, security checks have been increased and staff have been distributing bottles of water due to the warm weather.

