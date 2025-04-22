The Vatican has announced that the funeral Mass for Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square

The Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, and will be concelebrated by top Catholic leaders from around the world

From Wednesday, April 23, Pope Francis’ body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their respects before his entombment at the Basilica of St. Mary Major

The Vatican has announced that the funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

This was according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Francis’ funeral scheduled for April 26 in St. Peter’s Square

Vatican fixes date for Pope Francis' funeral.

Source: Getty Images

The Vatican also announced that Pope Francis’ body will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 23, to allow worshippers to pay their respects ahead of his funeral Saturday, Sky News reported.

Pope Francis: Burial arrangement

According to the statement, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, “Will preside at the Mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe.”

It added:

“The Eucharistic celebration will conclude with the Ultima commendatio and the Valedictio. The late Pope Francis’ body will then be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for entombment. Ahead of the funeral, the coffin containing the Pope’s body will be carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of translation on Wednesday, April 23, which will begin at 9:00 AM with a moment of prayer. The procession will pass through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, according to the Holy See Press Office.

“The procession will then exit through the Arch of the Bells into St. Peter’s Square and enter the Vatican Basilica through the central door. At the Altar of the Confession, the Cardinal Camerlengo will preside over the Liturgy of the Word, at the conclusion of which the visits to the body of the Roman Pontiff will commence.”

How Pope Francis died

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi Et Orbi blessing from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 20, 2025 in Vatican City.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, died on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Vatican confirmed that this happened a day after Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, April 20, after surviving a serious bout of double pneumonia.

The Vatican also officially confirmed that Pope Francis died as a result of a stroke.

The Vatican, in a statement, noted that the stroke led to a coma and eventually irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, ending his historic papacy at the age of 88.

Read more about Pope Francis here

Pope Francis' death: US cardinal takes over the Vatican

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a Dublin-born American, has been named interim head of the Vatican following Pope Francis’ death, as part of the papal interregnum.

As Camerlengo, Farrell is responsible for verifying the Pope’s death, managing Vatican affairs, and overseeing preparations for the conclave and funeral.

Known for his administrative skills and trust from Pope Francis, Farrell will lead transitional duties until a new pontiff is elected.

