A video has shown the final moment the body of Pope Francis arrived at the Basilica of St. Mary Major for final interment

The late Pontiff was carried into the final resting place amid a crowd of mourners who lined up on either side of the road

According to the Pope's final will, he asked to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, breaking with a long-time tradition

Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025, has been buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

A new video shows when the Pope's mortal remains were brought to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for interment.

The Pope was laid to rest on Friday, April 26, 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vatican Pool and Facebook/Vatican News.

The Pope's final resting place is in accordance with his wishes. He had given specific instructions as to where he should be buried.

He wrote in his will:

"In the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen. As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial. Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care."

Video shows when Pope was brought to tomb

In a new video posted on Facebook by Vatican News, the remains of the late Pope were brought in for burial amid cheers by mourners.

Vatican news reports that Pope Francis broke with tradition, becoming the first Pontiff to be buried outside of the Vatican in over a century.

The outlet writes:

"Pope Francis' coffin has been entombed. The Pope's final resting place is the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to watch as his coffin was brought from the Vatican to the Basilica. The Pope is the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican, and his entombment was a private event, allowing for those closest to him to pay their respects."

Madeleine Jazmin said:

"Rest in eternal paradise Papa Francis. May perpetual light shine upon you and you rest in peace. We love you. Thank you Lord for giving us hope and love thru Papa Francis. Even my husband, who isn't Catholic, welcomed him in his heart. Prayers for peace and healing in this world. AMEN."

Nga Bui said:

"Thank you Pope Francis for you kindness and love to the people around the world. You will be missed. God Bless your Spirit and give you the light of eternity. Rest in Peace Pope Francis. AMEN."

