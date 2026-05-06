A Nigerian lady challenged the Moniepoint CEO over his comments regarding the quality of talent in the country

She argued that local firms must offer international salaries and benefits to attract the "global talent" they seek

The video surfaced on TikTok following a massive backlash against the CEO's claim that Nigerian youths lacked necessary skills

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral after sending a pointed message to Tosin Eniolorunda, the CEO of Moniepoint, over his recent remarks on the local talent pool.

The lady, identified as @queen_iphe on TikTok, questioned the Moniepoint CEO's generalisations about Nigerian youths not meeting global standards.

A Nigerian lady sends a strong message to the Moniepoint CEO after his comment on poor Nigerian talent. Photo credit: @queen-iphe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady questions Moniepoint CEO's comment

In the video published on May 6, 2026, @queen_iphe suggested that the problem might not be a lack of skill but a lack of competitive offers from local firms.

She noted that many companies want world-class employees but are not ready to provide the environment that sustains them.

@queen_iphe said:

"So Moniepoint CEO said some things about Nigerians not being bright, Nigerians not having talent, Nigerians not being up to global standard, and some of his generalizations just did not sit well with me. Because, are you willing to pay them global standard salary? Are you willing to provide global standard working conditions? Are you willing to provide global standard work benefits?"

Lady reacts to Moniepoint CEO's statement

She reminded the CEO that Nigerian firms are in a direct struggle with international tech giants for the same pool of skilled workers.

The TikToker emphasised that the hiring process and the benefits on the table determine who gets the best hands.

She added in the TikTok video:

"Because we also have to remember that you are in a competition with these global companies as well, not just for profit, but for talent. And if they offer better than you do to those talent, they will get to those talent before you can."

Watch her full comments in the video below:

Lady sues Moniepoint for N50m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Olokunjuwon, sued Moniepoint for allegedly opening accounts without her consent, breaching her privacy rights.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng