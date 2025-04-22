Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City after suffering a stroke and irreversible heart failure

The funeral mass for the late pontiff will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square, with his body lying in state from April 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, are among world leaders and dignitaries who will attend the funeral

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, died on Monday, April 21, 2025.

His death came less than a day after delivering the Easter blessing.

When is Pope Francis' funeral?

The Vatican, in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 22, by the Holy See Press Office, announced that the funeral Mass for Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square.

From Wednesday, April 23, Pope Francis’ body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their respects before his entombment at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

List of world leaders, royalty attending Pope Francis’ funeral

Interestingly, a pope's funeral traditionally brings world leaders together, and some have already revealed they are attending.

Here's a look at the list of world leaders expected VIP guests so far;

Prince of Wales, Prince William

As reported by Sky News, the Prince of Wales will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of the King, Kensington Palace has said.

The King was in Rome with Queen Camila earlier this month, and met the pontiff at the Vatican.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

It has also been confirmed that the prime minister received an invite and will attend the ceremony.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sir Keir said the last 24 hours had seen "an outpouring of grief and love" for the Pope.

US President Donald Trump

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was one of the first to confirm he would be flying to Rome, adding he would be joined by First Lady Melania Trump.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, April 21, Trump said:

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there."

The Pope had been critical of Mr Trump at times during his tenure, particularly his immigration policy.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Also on the list so far, the Ukrainian president, who met the Pope three times, also planned to attend the funeral, according to a source in his office.

In his tribute, Mr Zelenskyy said his country was grieving the Pope and recalled how he often prayed for peace in Ukraine.

France President Emmanuel Macron

The French president told local reporters he would be going to the funeral.

In his tribute on Monday, Mr Macron said of the Pope: "In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile."

Argentina President Javier Milei

The president of Pope Francis's native Argentina will attend, despite having launched insults at Francis in recent years.

Before taking office in December 2023, the far-right politician called him "an imbecile, the representative of evil on Earth".

The pope had a delicate relationship with politics in his homeland, but Milei hailed his “goodness and wisdom”.

Lula da Silva

Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva will be at the funeral, the country's government announced.

Brazil has also declared a seven-day mourning for the Pope.

"Humanity is today losing a voice of respect and welcome for others," the president said in his tribute.

Ursula von der Leyen

The EU Commission President has also confirmed she would be attending after calling Francis a worldwide inspiration.

"He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate," she said in her tribute.

