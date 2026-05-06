Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi never showed full commitment to the ADC coalition despite efforts to accommodate him

The former SGF revealed that the party offered Obi the chance to nominate its organising secretary to build trust

Lawal alleged that Obi avoided competitive primaries and preferred consensus candidacy arrangements

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said Peter Obi never fully integrated into the African Democratic Congress coalition, despite efforts by party leaders to accommodate him.

Lawal spoke during a televised interview following Obi’s recent exit from the ADC alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi never showed full commitment to the ADC coalition. Photo: FB/PeterObi

Source: Original

Both politicians had cited internal disputes and uncertainty within the party as reasons for their departure to the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Lawal questions Obi’s commitment to ADC

According to Lawal, Obi joined the coalition after its formation had already gained momentum and did not demonstrate strong commitment from the outset. He said party members had lingering doubts about Obi’s loyalty and level of engagement.

“Peter Obi joined the coalition after it had all begun for quite a long time. He had always been somebody that is very shifty when it came to ADC. We never felt his heart was in it,” he said.

Lawal disclosed that the ADC leadership made special concessions to reassure Obi, including allowing him to nominate the party’s organising secretary. He noted that such a privilege was not extended to other members.

“To accommodate Peter Obi, we offered him to single-handedly bring the organising secretary of the party. We never extended that goodwill to any other member of the party,” he said.

Allegations of fear of party primaries

Despite the gesture, Lawal said concerns about Obi’s commitment persisted. He added that the former Anambra State governor appeared reluctant to participate in competitive primaries, preferring consensus arrangements instead.

“I don’t think it is suspicion; I think it’s fear. And a democrat, a politician who fears election, I think, has no business being one,” Lawal said.

He explained that the ADC leadership remained focused on ensuring fairness among members, many of whom he described as influential figures with varying ambitions. He maintained that a level playing field was necessary for the party’s growth.

Lawal also dismissed claims that his past support for Obi in the 2023 presidential election implied lasting political alignment. He said his support at the time was based on shared objectives rather than personal loyalty.

Peter Obi said he left the party after enduring internal crises. Photo: FB/PeetrObi

Source: Facebook

“I was never a member of the Labour Party throughout the time I was supporting Peter Obi. It just so happened that at that particular time in that election cycle, our goals aligned,” he said.

The former SGF added that his political decisions are guided by personal convictions, not allegiance to any individual.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng