Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within Vatican City, sending shockwaves across the globe

Just a day before his death, the Pontiff made a public appearance during Easter Sunday celebrations at St. Peter’s Square after surviving double pneumonia

Two African Cardinals, Peter Turkson of Ghana and Fridolin Ambongo Besungo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo—have emerged as top contenders to succeed the late pontiff

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis' death has sent shockwaves across the globe on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The world mourns as Pope Francis dies at 88. Photo credit: Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Vatican confirmed that the pontiff passed away on Easter Monday at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within Vatican City.

This happened a day after Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, April 20, after surviving a serious bout of double pneumonia, greeting thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

However, people have discussed the possibility of an African pope ever since the internationalizing of the Roman curia following Vatican II, as Africa and Latin America came to represent the growing edge of Catholicism.

Two Cardinals have emerged as the pontiff's possible successor

Cardinals Turkson and Ambongo may become the next pope following Pope Francis' death. Photo credit: U Catholic, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All eyes are pointed towards Africa as Cardinals Turkson and Ambongo emerged as papal contenders;

1. Cardinal Peter Turkson (Age 76, Cardinal since 2003)

According to US Catholic, the only Ghanaian cardinal, Cardinal Turkson, presented a particularly compelling case in the years since being elevated by John Paul II.

He is a biblical scholar, multilingual, drafter of Francis’ Laudato Si’ (On Care for our Common Home) encyclical on care for creation, soft-spoken but charming, and shared a birthday with Vatican II.

This striking profile has, however, suffered by a general pigeonholing as a “progressive,” possibly explaining his not gaining traction as a candidate once the cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel in 2005 and 2013.

Furthermore, in 2021, the Pope moved him from his post as head of the Vatican’s human development (think peace and justice) office to a less prominent role, raising the question of whether he would fit the administrative aspect of governing the entire church.

2. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungo, O.F.M. Cap. (Age 65, Cardinal since 2019)

Cardinal Ambongo Besungo, hailed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is 65 years old.

If there’s a true sleeper candidate on this list, it's Cardinal Ambongo Besungo, who has been a Cardinal since 2019 and is strangely impressive for the leader of the largest diocese of Earth (Kinshasa has 7 million Catholics, per a probably-outdated statistic).

Cardinal Ambongo Besungo is also known for his humble demeanor, pastoral focus, and peace advocacy, who reportedly maintained a low profile in the Northern and Western Hemispheres.

This fact perhaps drives home how the universal church is not bound by a Western/Eurocentric identity (at least not since Vatican II). Perhaps this could be an echo of the newly elected Francis’ comment that his brother cardinals fetched him from “the ends of the Earth.”

However, another Francis echo lies in the cardinal’s identity as a religious priest rather a diocesan one. Perhaps it would be a logical progression to have a Jesuit pope named Francis followed by a literal (Capuchin) Franciscan. On the other hand, Ambongo Besungo is still quite young by Vatican standards. And a pope elected at age 76 has now wildly outlasted those early expectations for his tenure.

