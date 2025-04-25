Peter Obi was spotted at the Basilica of St. Peter, Vatican City, Rome, during Pope Francis' lying-in-state ceremony

Many people were surprised that Obi was the only lay person seen among high-profile Catholic priests at the ceremony

But in an interview, Peter Obi's media assistant, Valentine Obienyem, gives a cursory explanation of what made the former Anambra governor attend the ceremony

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, joined thousands of mourners, global dignitaries, and clergy, during a lying-in-state ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, to pay his final respects to late Pope Francis, who departed on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 years.

The solemn lying-in-state ceremony marked the beginning of a series of events leading to the funeral of the revered Pontiff, scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

Donald Trump and his wife, among other world leaders, have expressed intent to attend late pontiff's funeral. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Obi explains how he got close to Pope

Many had expressed surprise and had questioned about the presence of Peter Obi as the only lay faithful sighted in the midst of high profile Catholic clergies during the ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City.

But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Obi said he was very close to the late Pope when he was alive, adding that he was always close to the Pope in both thought and spirit.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Obi said that what many may not know is that he is a member of an organisation - Scholars Occultantes - founded and championed by Pope Francis during his time as Archbishop.

Obienyem said:

"Scholars Occultantes is an international circle of thinkers dedicated to truth, ethical leadership, and social transformation. The organisation brings together individuals committed to addressing global challenges through thoughtful dialogue and principled action.

"The organisation was founded and championed by Pope Francis during his time as Archbishop. Upon the Pope’s death, it was only natural that Obi made the journey to the Vatican, not merely out of diplomatic courtesy, but as a tribute to a personal and intellectual bond."

Peter Obi explained that he shared a close tie with Pope Francis before his death. Credit: X/PeterObi, Getty

Source: Getty Images

Obienyem, who noted that Obi had met with the late Pope on several occasions when he was still alive, said that each encounter left lasting impression on him.

While recalling Obi's encounters with the late Pope, Obienyem highlighted the profound impact such encounters had on Obi's understanding of leadership and moral responsibility.

He said Pope’s life of humility, service, and unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalised was part of what shaped Peter Obi's leadership style; saying that Obi also radiates similar attributes.

Pope Francis sends message to Catholics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

In his Easter address, delivered by a clergy member, the Pope called for religious freedom, peace, and respect for differing opinions as essential for global harmony.

Source: Legit.ng