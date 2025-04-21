Pope Francis once said a wooden casket would surface after his death, and the time they were to bury him

The Vatican said that the late Francis will forego a centuries-old practice of burying the pope in three interlocking caskets made of oak, cypress and lead

Recall that the late Pope shunned many of the pomp and privilege while leading the global Catholic church

The late Pope Francis had earlier stated that a simple wooden casket would emerge when it was time for him to be buried. Recall that the late Pope shunned many of the pomp and privilege while leading the global Catholic church.

On Wednesday, April 16, in a formal rite publication, the Vatican said that the late Francis will forego a centuries-old practice of burying the pope in three interlocking caskets made by oak, cypress and lead. Rather, the late Catholic leader will be buried in a single, zinc-lined wooden coffin.

Reuters reported that the late Pope Francis will also not be put on display atop a raised platform, or catafalque, in St. Peter's Basilica for Rome visitors to view, as it was done with the previous popes.

The publication explained that visitors will be allowed to pay their respects, but the remains of Pope Francis will remain in the casket, and the lid will be off.

Recall that Pope Francis, who turned 88 on December 17, suffered occasional bout of health challenges in recent years, but appeared to be fine in recent months.

The cleric now uses a wheelchair because of his knee and back pain

He now uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain, but made two demanding foreign trips in September and hosted a major, month-long summit of Catholic leaders at the Vatican in October.

Pope's final message on religious freedom, peace

During the traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on his behalf, Pope Francis emphasised the need for religious freedom as a cornerstone of global peace.

In his address, he remarked:

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”

These words echoed his long-standing advocacy for tolerance and understanding, stressing that peace can only be achieved when all individuals are free to express their faith and beliefs.

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis’s message resonated deeply with the millions of Catholics around the world.

Pope Francis' death: 266 Catholic Church popes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the papacy has been a key institution for nearly two millennia, shaping Catholic doctrine, guiding the faithful, and addressing global challenges.

Throughout history, popes have played both spiritual and political roles, leading reforms, influencing international relations, and facing rival claimants (antipopes).

The list of popes, from St. Peter to today, reflects the endurance and evolution of the Catholic Church, maintaining an unbroken chain of leadership. See more of the list here.

