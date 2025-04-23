Peter Obi on Wednesday, April 23, attended the funeral service of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, alongside dignitaries and Cardinal Arinze

Obi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, whom he described as a humble leader

Having met the late Pontiff three times, Obi said each meeting left a lasting spiritual impression and urged leaders in Africa to emulate the Pope’s legacy of compassion and justice

Vatican City, Rome - Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, was spotted at one of the funeral services organised for the late Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, whom he had met three times during the Pontiff’s lifetime.

Obi described Pope Francis as a global leader whose legacy will endure for generations, praising his compassion, humility, and advocacy for justice.

Obi who is currently in Rome, on commiseration alongside Francis Cardinal Arinze, one of the cardinal electors that would chose the new pope, said he chose to pay final respect to the late Pontiff.

In a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, April 23, accompanied by photos, Obi tweeted:

“Today, I joined Francis Cardinal Arinze, global dignitaries, and thousands of mourners at St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome, to pay my final respects to His Holiness, Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21.

“The solemn lying-in-state ceremony was a moment of deep reflection, as the world bids farewell to a man who embodied humility, simplicity, and selfless service.

“Pope Francis was more than a pontiff; as he was also a moral light in a world darkened by inequality and indifference.”

Peter Obi sends message to African leaders

Speaking further, Obi said he was blessed to meet Pope Francis on three occasions, with each encounter left a lasting impression on him.

He said that the late pontiff radiated peace and inspired faith, and his presence was a quiet yet powerful reminder of the divine responsibility that leadership entails, apart that his humility was infectious and his vision deeply human

Obi urged African leaders to reflect on the Pope’s values resonated with a message of hope, justice, and transformative leadership.

“As we mourn this great soul, I urge political, religious, and community leaders, especially across Africa, to reflect on his life and commit to the values he upheld: justice, peace, and human dignity,” Obi said.

Below are pictures of Obi at the occasion.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City after suffering a stroke and irreversible heart failure.

The funeral mass for the late pontiff will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square, with his body lying in state from April 23, 2025.

US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, are among world leaders and dignitaries who will attend the funeral.

