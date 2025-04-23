The Vatican announced that the canonization of Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint, scheduled for April 27, has been postponed due to Pope Francis’ passing

Acutis, known for his virtuous life and miraculous intercessions, was set to be honoured during the Jubilee celebration for adolescents

Despite the delay, the Holy Year Mass for adolescents will proceed, reflecting his enduring legacy and contributions to modern Catholicism

The canonization of Carlo Acutis, set to make history as the first millennial saint, was postponed following the death of Pope Francis, the Vatican announced on April 21.

Acutis was initially scheduled to be canonized on April 27 at St. Peter’s Square, during the Jubilee celebration for adolescents.

Journey to sainthood of Carlo Acutis

Born in 1991, Carlo Acutis, renowned for his faith and computer skills, began his road to sainthood over a decade ago.

According to AP, following his death at the age of 15 in 2006, after battling leukaemia, his virtuous life was formally recognised shortly after Pope Francis began his papacy in 2013.

In 2018, Acutis was declared “venerable”, and his body was enshrined in Assisi’s Santuario della Spogliazione, a site linked to St. Francis of Assisi.

Acutis achieved beatification in 2020 after the Vatican attributed a miraculous healing to his intercession—a Brazilian child recovered inexplicably following prayers invoking him.

A second miracle in 2022, the complete recovery of a Costa Rican student from severe head trauma, further paved his way to canonization.

Legacy and contributions of Carlo Acutis

Carlo Acutis leveraged his computer expertise to create an online exhibit showcasing over 100 eucharistic miracles, highlighting the belief in Christ’s presence in the consecrated bread and wine.

He also dedicated his time to teaching catechism and conducting outreach to the homeless, inspiring young Catholics worldwide.

Mass for adolescents proceeding despite changes

Although the canonization has been postponed, the Mass for adolescents in St. Peter’s Square is still expected to attract tens of thousands of the faithful.

The event, part of the year-long Holy Year celebration, will continue with modifications to honour Acutis’ legacy and contributions.

About the Vatican

Located within Rome, Italy, the Vatican serves as the spiritual and administrative centre of the Catholic Church and is the residence of the Pope.

Established as an independent entity in 1929 under the Lateran Treaty, the Vatican is home to St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums, showcasing renowned artworks and historical treasures.

Governed by an ecclesiastical monarchy, the Vatican holds global influence in religious, cultural, and political matters, representing over one billion Catholic faithful worldwide.

