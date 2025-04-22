Pope Francis, who died at age 88 after a stroke and heart failure, will be buried on Saturday following a public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica

Cardinals met at the Vatican to outline the next steps before a conclave is held to elect a new pope

Global leaders, including Donald Trump and Argentina’s President Milei, are expected at the funeral, as Francis is remembered for his humility and compassion

The Vatican has released the first official images of Pope Francis’ body following his death, marking the beginning of a series of solemn ceremonies leading to his funeral scheduled for Saturday morning.

The late pontiff, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, was seen resting in a wooden coffin, dressed in red liturgical vestments and his bishop’s miter.

Pope Francis funeral date confirmed

The photographs, taken inside the chapel at Domus Santa Marta - his residence during his papacy - also showed Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, offering prayers beside the coffin during the Rite of Certification of Death.

Cardinals convened on Tuesday for an initial meeting in the synod hall of the Vatican to determine the procedures that will lead up to the conclave where a new pope will be elected.

A key outcome of the meeting was the confirmation that Pope Francis’ funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the funeral Mass.

Public visitation will begin on Wednesday when the pope’s remains are moved to St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing Catholics around the world to pay their last respects.

World leaders register intents to attend funeral

Leaders from across the globe have begun confirming their attendance at the ceremony.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral. Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected, in honor of the pontiff's Argentine heritage.

Pope Francis' death followed a prolonged health battle, which included a respiratory crisis earlier in the year that led to a 38-day hospitalization.

He was discharged in late March but remained in fragile health. A stroke on Easter Sunday ultimately resulted in cardiac failure.

Despite his condition, Francis made a final public appearance just hours before his death, blessing worshippers from the popemobile after delivering an Easter message. That same day, he also met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in what would be his last private audience.

Francis, the first Latin American pope and the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, led the church for 12 years.

Known for his focus on compassion, outreach, and social justice, he is remembered as a transformative figure in modern Catholicism.

According to his final will, Francis will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, outside the Vatican. It was a place of deep spiritual connection for him, where he frequently prayed and once offered flowers after his hospital discharge in March.

Pope Francis sends message to Catholics

