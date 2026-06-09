Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has said there is no governor in Oyo, while criticising Governor Seyi Makinde over the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of the State.

The cleric, in a trending video, suggested that the kidnapping of the pupils and teachers has some political influence and urged Nigerians to march to the state and question the governor on how he has been managing the allocation of security votes set to the state.

Fr Ejike Mbaka speaks on Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu over the Oyo kidnapping Photo Credit: @seyimakinde, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fr Mbaka, in buttressing his point, noted that it was the same tactic used against former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was campaigning for his second term in office, and that the plot was to stop President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

His statement reads in part:

"If they want to overthrow Tinubu, it is not by kidnapping our children so that the whole of Nigeria will be angry against the president. That was what they did against Jonathan."

Nigerians react as Fr Mbaka speaks on insecurity

However, Father Mbaka's outburst has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Possible Edor said Nigerians are yearning for a listening leader:

"Whether you agree with him or not, moments like this remind us that people are frustrated and desperately want leaders to hear their concerns. Strong words may grab attention, but what truly matters is whether they lead to accountability, better governance, and real solutions for ordinary citizens."

Kehinde Oyediran projected the arrest of Governor Makinde after the 2027 general elections:

"After the 2027 presidential election has been won by Tinubu and after the expiration of Seyi Makinde's tenure, I urge Tinubu to arrest Seyi Makinde, let him pay for the satanic role he played."

Adeniyi questioned how the governor is spending the security votes:

"The truth is that the more we pay these bandits, the more people see it as a lucrative business. Adedibu said the same thing during the time of Ladoja, now the Olubadan, that the security votes weren't used to secure the state. He was asking for some portion of it to feed the people."

Agba Omoluwabi noted that insecurity would always be used against every president and called for the country's breakup:

"For Nigeria to prosper going forward, they need to break the country. This man is actually saying the right thing here; no matter who comes as president, they’ll use the same game. This brought tears to my eyes for real."

You can see Fr Mbaka's video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng