Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia

In his Easter address, delivered by a clergy member, the Pope called for religious freedom, peace, and respect for differing opinions as essential for global harmony

Despite missing major Holy Week events, the Pope participated in Easter celebrations, meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and highlighting issues of international concern

Pope Francis, aged 88, made a highly anticipated appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20.

The Pope, who made an appearance at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, greeted thousands of worshippers with a heartfelt “Happy Easter.”

Although the Pope appeared frail and was in a wheelchair, his presence was a moment of celebration for the gathered crowd.

As reported by BBC News, from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, he waved to the cheering crowds, sharing a message of hope and joy. His words were brief but impactful, as he addressed the faithful with: "Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter."

Pope Francis: Health struggles and public anticipation

The Pope’s Easter Sunday appearance was especially significant following his recent health battles.

Last month, Pope Francis was discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a serious infection that led to double pneumonia.

His prolonged hospitalisation, lasting five weeks, had raised concerns about his ability to fully participate in Easter celebrations.

However, despite his frailty, the Pope's appearance marked a moment of reassurance for his supporters, who had eagerly awaited his return.

In a symbolic gesture, after delivering the blessing, Pope Francis was driven around St Peter’s Square, with his procession making several stops to allow babies to be brought forward for blessings.

These moments further endeared him to the crowd, as he continued his tradition of connecting with the faithful, especially the youngest members of his flock.

Easter blessing: Call for religious freedom and respect

The traditional Easter address, which was delivered by a clergy member on the Pope’s behalf, included a powerful message about the importance of religious freedom.

The Pope’s message stressed that true peace could not exist without the freedom of religion, freedom of thought, and respect for differing opinions.

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others,” he said.

Despite his health concerns, the Pope's commitment to sharing such important messages with the world remained unwavering, with his blessing carrying deep significance.

Challenges of the Jubilee year amid health concerns

This Easter marked a special jubilee year, a time when millions of pilgrims traditionally flock to Rome for celebrations.

The Pope had opened the Holy Door at St Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve 2024, marking the start of the jubilee, CNN reported.

However, due to his health, Pope Francis had missed many of the key Holy Week events, including the Easter vigil on Saturday, April 19.

For the first time since his papacy began in 2013, he had to delegate many responsibilities to cardinals.

During a brief appearance at the Basilica on Saturday, April 19, the Pope prayed and gave sweets to children, a gesture that highlighted his enduring connection with his congregation despite his physical challenges.

Diplomatic engagements: Meeting with US Vice President

In addition to his Easter duties, Pope Francis also hosted a private meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, who is a Roman Catholic.

Vance, who had converted to Catholicism as an adult, arrived in Rome earlier in the week and met with Vatican officials, including the Secretary of State and Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisation.

The Vatican described the meeting as cordial, with both parties discussing the state of international affairs, focusing on regions affected by war, political tensions, and humanitarian crises. Particular attention was given to the issues surrounding migrants, refugees, and prisoners.

