The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis died from a stroke that led to a coma and heart failure, with his passing officially certified on Monday evening

The late Pope’s declining health was linked to previous respiratory failure, pneumonia, hypertension, and Type II diabetes, which worsened complications

Tributes have poured in globally as the Vatican prepares funeral arrangements and the upcoming papal conclave to choose his successor

The Vatican has officially confirmed that Pope Francis died as a result of a stroke.

The Vatican, in a statement, noted that the stroke led to a coma and eventually irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, ending his historic papacy at the age of 88.

The announcement came on Monday. April 21, evening, through a statement released by the Holy See Press Office via X and accompanied by a certified medical report issued by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State.

Multiple health conditions contributed

According to the medical report, Pope Francis had a complex medical history, which likely contributed to the fatal outcome.

He had previously suffered from acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, in addition to living with multiple bronchiectases, hypertension, and Type II diabetes.

These underlying conditions, the report suggested, heightened the risk and complications following the stroke that led to his death.

Doctor confirms cause of death

Dr. Arcangeli’s certification provided technical confirmation of the pontiff’s passing:

“I hereby declare that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above,” he wrote.

The confirmation of death was determined through electrocardiographic thanatography, a standard medical procedure used to register the cessation of cardiac activity.

Vatican mourns a global spiritual leader

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Americas, widely respected for his humility, reformist agenda, and progressive views on social justice.

His death has drawn global mourning, with tributes pouring in from world leaders, religious figures, and millions of Catholics.

Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements and the papal conclave to elect his successor are expected from the Vatican in the coming days.

