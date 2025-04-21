BREAKING: US Cardinal Takes Over as Interim 'New Pope', Details Emerge

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a Dublin-born American, has been named interim head of the Vatican following Pope Francis’ death, as part of the papal interregnum

As Camerlengo, Farrell is responsible for verifying the Pope’s death, managing Vatican affairs, and overseeing preparations for the conclave and funeral

Known for his administrative skill and trust from Pope Francis, Farrell will lead transitional duties until a new pontiff is elected

Following the passing of Pope Francis, the Vatican has confirmed that Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a Dublin-born American cleric, has taken over as the interim head of the Vatican.

As the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Cardinal Farrell now oversees the day-to-day affairs of the Apostolic See until a new pope is elected.

US Cardinal Takes Over as Interim 'New Pope', Details Emerge

This temporary leadership role, defined by canon law, marks a crucial phase known as the papal interregnum, during which the Church prepares to elect its next pontiff.

A Man of Many Nations and Qualifications

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, 77, was born in Dublin, Ireland, but spent much of his pastoral career in the United States, eventually becoming a naturalised American citizen. A former Bishop of Dallas, he holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana – a rare academic credential among senior Church figures.

Fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, and Irish Gaelic, Farrell is recognised for his administrative acumen and diplomatic skills, qualities that led Pope Francis to entrust him with increasingly prominent roles within the Vatican.

Duties of the Camerlengo

As Camerlengo, Cardinal Farrell is responsible for overseeing the temporal goods and legal affairs of the Church in the period following a pope’s death. His tasks include verifying and certifying the Pope’s death, sealing the papal residence, and preparing for the funeral and papal conclave.

Quoting the Vatican’s constitution on interregnum governance, the Holy See Press Office stated:

“The camerlengo shall administer the day-to-day functions of the Church and oversee all practical arrangements necessary for the conclave.”

While Farrell has limited governing authority, he may request financial reports, oversee extraordinary transactions, and ensure that all Vatican departments remain paused—except for his own and two others.

Confirming the Pope’s Death

Wearing traditional white choir dress and a red stole, Cardinal Farrell presided over the first ceremonial rites marking Pope Francis’ death.

He also drew up the “authentic act of death”, attached to the formal certificate signed by Dr Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Vatican Health and Hygiene Department.

The Vatican earlier disclosed that Pope Francis died of a stroke, followed by cardiac failure.

His body is expected to lie in state before the funeral and burial, in line with papal tradition.

Trusted Aide of Pope Francis

Cardinal Farrell was among Pope Francis’ closest collaborators. In 2016, he was appointed as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, a role in which he promoted the Pope’s vision of an inclusive, pastorally sensitive Church. Three years later, Francis elevated him to Camerlengo, signalling deep trust in his leadership.

A Vatican official, speaking anonymously, noted:

“Cardinal Farrell's combination of pastoral experience, financial knowledge, and multilingual fluency make him ideally suited for this moment.”

Awaiting the Conclave

As the Church prepares to gather its cardinals for a conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor, Cardinal Farrell’s role will be pivotal in ensuring that protocols are strictly followed and that transparency is maintained during the proceedings.

Further announcements regarding the date of the conclave and funeral arrangements are expected in the coming days.

