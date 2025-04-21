Peter Obi, Labour Party chieftain, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, whom he had met three times during the Pontiff’s lifetime

Obi described Pope Francis as a global leader whose legacy will endure for generations, praising his compassion, humility, and advocacy for justice

The politician highlighted his affiliation with the Scholas Occurrentes Foundation founded by the Pope as he shared photos of his meetings with the pontiff, alongside ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has shared his personal encounters with the revered spiritual leader, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis.

Legit.ng reported that the Vatican announced on Monday, April 21, that Pope Francis died at the age of 88. The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

Reacting, Peter Obi, in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by photos, expressed deep sorrow over Pontiff's death and disclosed that he had met the pope on three occasions.

He tweeted:

"I received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. His death marks the end of another era in the spiritual and moral leadership of the Catholic Church and the wider world.

"Throughout his life and pontificate - during which I had the privilege of meeting him on three occasions - Pope Francis embodied the virtues of faith, hope, and compassion. He led with humility, spoke with wisdom, and acted with moral courage. He constantly strove to draw humanity closer to the ideals of peace, justice, and love. His deep concern for the poor, his steadfast advocacy for moral leadership, and his defence of human dignity earned him the admiration of people across all faiths and nations."

Obi hails Pope Francis' legacy of compassion

Peter Obi, who disclosed that he was a member of the Scholas Occurrences Foundation, founded by Pope Francis, hailed the Pontiff's service to God and humanity.

The Nigerian politician emphasised the late Pontiff’s belief in youth empowerment and education.

Obi added:

"I deeply appreciate his belief in education, dialogue, and youth empowerment as vital instruments for building a more just and compassionate world.

"Pope Francis devoted his life to the service of God and humanity. His legacy will live on not only in the hearts of the faithful but also in the global conscience he helped shape with grace, clarity, and conviction. In an age marked by division and uncertainty, his voice remained a steady call to unity, mercy, and justice.

"On behalf of myself, my family and millions of Nigerians who found inspiration in his teachings and example, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the universal Church. May God, in His infinite mercy, grant eternal rest to his gentle soul and guide the Church he so lovingly shepherded."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within Vatican City, sending shockwaves across the globe.

Just a day before his death, the Pontiff made a public appearance during Easter Sunday celebrations at St. Peter’s Square after surviving double pneumonia.

Two African Cardinals, Peter Turkson of Ghana and Fridolin Ambongo Besungo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo—have emerged as top contenders to succeed the late pontiff.

