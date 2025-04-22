President Donald Trump has ordered that flags across the United states to be flown at half-staff in memory of Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis passed away in Vatican City after suffering a stroke and heart failure, just hours after delivering the Easter blessing

The Vatican has fixed Saturday, April 26, 2025 for Pope Francis’ funeral, as the Pope’s body will lie in state beginning Wednesday, April 23, in St. Peter’s Square

President Donald Trump of the United States has signed an executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff in Oregon and nationwide to honour Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Trump calls Pope Francis a good man in trending video

Trump honours Pope Francis who passed away at 88. Photo credit: Tiziana FABI/AFP, Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure in the early morning of April 21 in Vatican City, Rome, at the age of 88.

His death came less than a day after delivering the Easter blessing.

"He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world," Trump said at the 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll.

The United State will join several other countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia, who will also fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis' death, NBC News and SKY News reported.

What did President Donald Trump's proclamation say?

Pope Francis with US President Donald Trump during a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. Photo credit: EVAN VUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

According to statesman journal, Trump's proclamation said flags will be flown at half-staff until the end of Pope Francis' funeral.

The proclamation reads:

"As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-ninth."

When is Pope Francis' funeral?

The Vatican, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Holy See Press Office, announced that the funeral Mass for Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square.

According to the statement, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, “Will preside at the Mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe.”

From Wednesday, April 23, Pope Francis’ body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their respects before his entombment at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Video emerges as Trump issues fresh order after Pope Francis' death

Watch as Trump called the Pope a good man below:

Family of Pope Francis finally breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following Pope Francis' passing, his Argentine family paid tribute, recalling his humility and deep commitment to serving the marginalised.

His grandniece, Dr. Carolina Bergoglio, described him as a spiritual leader who spoke to the heart of the world with a profoundly human perspective.

Meanwhile, his cousin shared personal memories, reflecting on their connection and the Pope’s impact on both his family and global faith.

