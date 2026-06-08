Breaking: Tension as Kwankwaso Threatens to Quit NDC as Reasons Emerge

Kwankwaso reportedly threatens to quit NDC over candidate changes linked to 60/40 power-sharing arrangement in Kano

Party defends replacement of candidates saying it reflects agreed distribution between Kwankwasiyya bloc and NDC structure

Tension grows within opposition alliance ahead of 2027 despite Obi naming Kwankwaso as his running mate

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reportedly threatened to exit the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) following a growing dispute over candidate selection in Kano State ahead of the 2027 elections.

The tension stems from adjustments made by the party to enforce an existing 60/40 power-sharing arrangement between the Kwankwasiyya bloc and the original NDC structure.

Party defends replacement of candidates

A document signed by the Kano State NDC Chairman, Hon. Hussaini Isah Mairiga, confirmed that several previously submitted candidates were replaced to reflect the agreed formula, which allocates 60 per cent of positions to the Kwankwasiyya group and 40 per cent to the party structure.

The memo, which was also copied to NDC national leaders, explained that the decision was aimed at maintaining internal balance and party unity.

However, the development has triggered dissatisfaction within the Kwankwaso camp, with concerns over alleged breach of trust in the implementation process.

Growing uncertainty ahead of 2027

The revised list affects key federal constituency and state assembly tickets across Kano, including Kumbotso, Nassarawa, Kano Municipal, Dala, Tarauni and Dawakin Kudu.

In a related political development, NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi recently announced Kwankwaso as his running mate for the 2027 election, a move that signalled a major opposition alliance.

A party insider familiar with the matter said, “The issue is not just about numbers, but about trust and respect for agreements reached by all stakeholders.”

The unfolding tension now raises questions over the stability of the emerging opposition coalition as preparations for 2027 intensify.

Source: Legit.ng