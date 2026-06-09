Ademola Lookman surprised fans by unveiling extensive new tattoos during his off-season holiday.

The Atlético Madrid forward was also spotted spending time with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid in a viral Instagram post.

Several football stars and celebrities reacted as Lookman continues his break after being excused from Super Eagles duty.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has left fans stunned after unveiling a series of previously unseen tattoos while enjoying his holiday break following a demanding 2025/26 campaign.

The Atlético Madrid winger shared a collection of photos on Instagram on Monday evening, but it was not only his celebrity company that caught the attention of supporters.

Ademola Lookman Unveils New Mystery Tattoo. Photo by Ademola Lookman

Source: Instagram

Instead, many followers were surprised by the appearance of extensive tattoos covering parts of his upper body, marking a dramatic change in the image the Super Eagles star has maintained throughout his career.

Lookman, who has rarely been associated with tattoos in the past, appeared in one image wearing a white tank top, while another photograph showed a shirtless rear view, revealing what looked like a large and detailed design stretching across a significant portion of his upper back.

The 28-year-old also displayed visible artwork around his arm and shoulder area, sparking immediate discussion among supporters who had never seen him publicly show such body art before.

Many fans described the transformation as shocking, particularly because Lookman had previously explained why he stayed away from tattoos.

Ademola Lookman Unveils New Mystery Tattoo on The Arm. Photo by Ademola Lookman

Source: Instagram

While Lookman has yet to reveal the meaning behind the tattoos, speculation quickly spread across social media.

Lookman spotted with Wizkid during holiday break

Away from the tattoos, another major talking point from the Instagram post was Lookman's appearance alongside Nigerian music icon Wizkid.

One of the images showed the football star and the Grammy-winning artiste relaxing together in a colourful setting illuminated by pink and purple lighting, surrounded by decorative plants and modern interior features.

The photograph quickly attracted attention from both football and entertainment fans, given the popularity of the pair within their respective industries.

Lookman has never hidden his admiration for Afrobeats music and previously named Wizkid among his favourite musicians.

Ademola Lookman and Wizkid. Photo by Ademola Lookman

Source: Instagram

Shortly after joining Atlético Madrid earlier this year, the winger was asked to reveal his top three artistes of all time.

“My Top 3 Favorite artistes of all time are Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido,” he told Atletico Madrid.

Some fans even jokingly suggested that the singer may have influenced Lookman's decision to finally get tattoos after years of avoiding them.

Football stars react to viral Instagram post

Lookman's Instagram upload quickly attracted reactions from several notable figures in football and entertainment.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey responded with:

"Oiiii 🔥"

Atlético Madrid teammate Giuliano Simeone also joined the conversation, writing:

"Mola 🦅"

Popular music producer and DJ DJ Tunez commented:

"OGBAFIA! 🤜🏿🤛🏿"

Italian defender Matteo Ruggeri added:

"COMPLIMENTIIIIII!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa simply posted:

"❤️"

Former footballer and media personality KWP also reacted with:

"Fly!"

Time away from football after demanding season

The Nigerian forward is currently enjoying a well-earned break after an exhausting season that saw him feature heavily for Atlético Madrid.

Although Lookman was initially included in Eric Chelle's plans for Nigeria's high-profile friendlies against Poland and Portugal, Atlético Madrid allegedly declined the invitation.

The Spanish club cited fatigue concerns following the player's demanding workload during the campaign.

With Nigeria not participating in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lookman has been afforded additional time to recover physically before the start of pre-season preparations.

The winger will be hoping to return refreshed after a season that produced nine goals and three assists in 24 appearances, per FotMob, following his move from Atalanta.

Atlético Madrid future remains uncertain

Despite making a positive impact since arriving in Spain, reports continue to link Lookman with a possible exit from Atlético Madrid.

Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring first goal against Girona at Metropolitano. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from Fichajes, Diego Simeone and members of the club's technical staff have concerns regarding how well the Nigerian fits the tactical demands of the team.

The Madrid club are also believed to be exploring ways to raise funds after ending the season without silverware.

Per Transfermarkt, Lookman is valued at €40 million and Atletico will only consider offers if suitable proposals arrive during the summer transfer window.

The club finished fourth in La Liga, a considerable distance behind champions Barcelona, prompting plans for significant changes ahead of next season.

Lookman settles Osimhen feud with Wizkid song

Legit.ng previously reported that Lookman appeared to dismiss suggestions of tension with fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen after their heated exchange during Nigeria's AFCON round of 16 victory over Mozambique.

Shortly after the match, the forward shared a social media post celebrating his friendship with Osimhen, accompanied by Wizkid's hit song Blessed featuring Damian Marley.

Source: Legit.ng