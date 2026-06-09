Nigerians using water transport paid more in April 2026, as inland and coastal travel costs

A new report from the NBS shows that the average water transport fare increased to N2,222.99

Water transport costs were highest in the South-South region, followed by the South-West region

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in Nigeria was N2,222.99 in April 2026.

The fare rose by 1.34% on a month-on-month basis and decreased by 30.85% on a year-on-year basis from N1,698.91 in April 2025.

Water transport costs jump 30.85% year-on-year in Nigeria Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

The report reveals that water transport fares were significantly higher in the riverine and coastal parts of Nigeria than in inland areas.

The average fares in the South-West were the second highest, while the North-East had the lowest fare.

There were wide variations in the average fare paid for water transport across the states in April 2026, as Rivers State had the highest fare, while Borno had the lowest fare at N980.88.

Rivers State had the highest average fare at N6,777.45, while Borno State had the lowest fare of N980.88.

Top 10 highest water transport passenger movement by state

Rivers – N6,777.45 Bayelsa – N5,468.85 Delta – N4,985.55 Cross River – N4,905.73 Edo – N4,460.68 Akwa Ibom – N3,532.62 Lagos – N2,950.87 Ogun – N2,850.74 Ondo – N2,400.04 Kogi – N2,255.50

Top 10 lowest water transport passenger movement by state

Borno – N980.88 Abuja – N1,125.29 Anambra – N1,160.91 Taraba – N1,200.76 Abia – N1,280.09 Gombe – N1,280.46 Kaduna – N1,355.56 Kano – N1,405.88 Katsina – N1,438.17 Bauchi – N1,450.96

Akwa Ibom, Edo among top costly water transport routes Photo: Oluka levi/ contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG to invest in water transportation

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has asked state governors to invest in water transportation (boats) in their various states, noting it will bring down the cost of transportation nationwide.

He stated this on Tuesday when he appeared before a joint committee of the House of Representatives on marine transport and allied matters, PremuimTimes reports.

Oyetola stated that boats had been procured and distributed to some states by the Federal Government, adding that states are also expected to take responsibility for them.

"The federal government can not solely handle the issue.we are calling on the sub nationals to please invest heavily in our water transportation"

The minister also noted that water transportation could be a more affordable mode of transportation for citizens if well managed.

Okada fare rises

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the average transport fare paid on motorcycle (Okada) transportation stood at N1,035.69 in April 2026, representing an increase of 3.12% compared to N1,004.34 recorded in March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 56.20% from N663.06 in April 2025, reflecting sustained pressure on intra-city transport costs.

Source: Legit.ng