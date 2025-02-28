Just In: Prominent Astronomer Speaks on When Ramadan 2025 Will Begin
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious affairs.
Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Astronomer and visionary expert, Abdullah Al-Khudairi, has said astronomically, the first day of Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia is Saturday, March 1.
As reported on Friday, February 28, by Haramain, it is expected that the weather will be cloudy today, February 28, during the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.
With the confirmation from the expert, millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from sunrise to sunset each day.
Snapshot of Ramadan
Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which consists of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.
Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered mandatory for all healthy Muslims. However, young children, sick individuals, travellers, and women who are pregnant, nursing or menstruating are exempt.
Muslims have followed the tradition of looking for the crescent moon for thousands of years to determine the start of Ramadan as well as the two major holidays in Islam, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
During Ramadan, working hours for private and public employees and schoolchildren are typically reduced.
Yoruba imams announce Ramadan 2025 commencement date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Edo and Delta announced that the 2025 Ramadan fasting will commence on March 1.
According to the group, the announcement was made via the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland in Nigeria.
It stressed that the Ramadan fast start date release was from the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan.
Source: Legit.ng
