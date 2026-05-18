The US dollar has risen as investors seek safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions and inflation fears

Nigerian naira continues to depreciate as global dollar strength intensifies, impacting both official and parallel markets

Rising oil prices and fresh US inflation reports bolster expectations for impending Federal Reserve interest rate hikes

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States dollar has climbed to its highest level in nearly four weeks as investors rushed toward safe-haven assets amid growing uncertainty in the Middle East and fears of fresh inflationary pressure.

Escalating geopolitical tensions, failed peace efforts, and rising concerns over the global economic impact of prolonged conflict have strengthened demand for the greenback.

Nigerian banks sell dollars at higher rates as the US currency appreciates to a four-week high. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Investors are increasingly positioning in the dollar, viewing it as the safest option during periods of market instability.

This renewed demand has also added pressure on the Nigerian naira, which has continued to depreciate across both official and parallel foreign exchange markets as global dollar strength intensified.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian currency depreciated slightly in the official market on Friday, May 15, 2026, to close at N1,372 per dollar, down from the N1,371 the previous day.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's external reserves rebounded to $48.58 billion on FX inflows from oil earnings.

The CBN shows that the reserves rose by $10 billion year-on-year.

The euro and pound lose ground against the dollar

The euro came under significant pressure as traders worried that higher oil prices could worsen inflation across the Eurozone and deepen the region’s energy challenges.

The EUR/USD pair slipped below the 50% midpoint retracement of the rally from its March low, settling beneath the key technical level of 1.16287. Analysts say the inability to hold above that point has handed more control to sellers in the short term.

Similarly, the British pound weakened against the dollar. The GBP/USD pair dropped below the 61.8% retracement of its rally from the March 31 low, crossing beneath the critical level of 1.33496.

This break shifted short-term market sentiment to the downside after buyers failed to maintain momentum above that level, further strengthening the dollar’s broad market rally.

Yen holds key support as traders stay cautious

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar maintained strength, with the USD/JPY pair holding above a major swing area between 157.97 and 158.26.

This support zone has helped preserve the upside bias for the dollar, although traders remain cautious after buyers failed to push beyond the recent session high.

Market watchers say the yen’s performance remains closely tied to risk sentiment and expectations around further monetary tightening in the United States.

Oil prices rise as the Middle East Crisis persists

The situation in the Middle East remains tense and unresolved, with former US President Donald Trump reportedly describing the opening sentence of Iran’s latest proposal as “unacceptable,” signalling little progress in diplomatic efforts.

As uncertainty deepened, oil prices continued to rise sharply, even as the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, fueling fears of prolonged supply disruptions and stronger inflationary pressure worldwide.

Meanwhile, a high-level summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without major agreements, including no clear sign that Beijing would intervene to help calm the regional conflict.

Fed rate hike expectations strengthen

Fresh US inflation reports have further supported the dollar’s rally.

Both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) released this week suggested that rising energy costs are beginning to push inflation higher in the United States, according to a report by MarketForces Africa.

As a result, traders are now fully pricing in at least one interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in March next year, with more than a 50 per cent chance of another rate increase before the end of 2026.

The stronger rate outlook has added more momentum to the greenback, with the biggest gains recorded against the Australian dollar and the British pound.

The US dollar triumphs against the naira in all markets as the greenback hits a four-week high. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Overall, the US dollar has gained nearly 1% this week, reinforcing its dominance as global investors seek protection from geopolitical and inflation-driven uncertainty.

Dollar hits 7-day high as naira depreciates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States dollar climbed to its highest level in seven days on Monday, April 20, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran that unsettled global financial markets.

According to Reuters, investor sentiment turned cautious over the weekend after reports that the US seized an Iranian cargo vessel, further escalating already fragile relations between the two nations.

The development sparked a wave of risk aversion, prompting investors to shift capital into traditional safe-haven assets.

Source: Legit.ng