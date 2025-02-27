A Nigerian man has a father who is not sure if he can cope with fasting during the holy month of Ramadan

The man who said his parent is about 90 years old wants to know if there is an age limit to fasting

Experts Imam Idris Ajani Oni and Dr Ewunuga Sheriffdeen spoke to Legit.ng and shared their perspectives on how best to handle the tricky situation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious affairs.

FCT, Abuja - A 35-year-old man shared his concern.

"My father is 90 and he became sick last year. He was only able to fast ten days, and he is weak. He is alright now and is contemplating fasting Ramadan 2025. My question is: can he go ahead?"

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us

Source: Getty Images

Fasting Ramadan: What older people need to know

Imam (Dr.) Idris Ajani Oni is the acting head, Islamic Studies department, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Sheikh Idris is a distinguished Islamic scholar and educator who has achieved academic excellence through his rigorous educational pursuits.

At 90, most people are frail. From experience, doctors might have already advised him to use some medications at certain times and to eat specific food at regular intervals daily. Hence, for him, Fidyah (a payment of missed fasting through feeding a fasting Muslim).

However, if dad is healthy and has no health issues or there is absolutely no fear that his health might be impacted negatively because of fasting, then, fasting is okay for him.

It is important to state that God wants ease for us and not hardship. So, dad has to be sure that he is healthy enough and that it is safe for him to fast if he intends to do so.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia gather to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in 2024. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Dr Ewunuga Sheriffdeen is a licensed healthcare provider.

Sheriffdeen has experience in general medical consultation, laboratory routine tests, health education, counselling, and sensitisation.

Fasting is safe for elderlies if they do not have any chronic illnesses like diabetes, kidney conditions, or heart diseases and are not on more than one medication.

Adequate hydration should be ensured throughout the Ramadan fast.

Read more about Ramadan 2025:

Ramadan 2025: Saudi Arabia, Muslims gear up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia asked citizens and residents to investigate the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening, February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH.

In an official statement released on Thursday, February 26, Saudi Arabia's apex court clarified that this invitation is based on its decision No. (191/H) dated 29 Rajab 1446 AH, which designated Friday, January 31, 2025, as the start of the month of Sha'ban.

The court urged anyone able to sight the crescent with the naked eye or binoculars to report to the nearest court to register their testimony or contact the nearest centre to facilitate access to the courts.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should always seek their professional advice that takes into account their circumstances before making any decision.

Have a story to tell? Need an expert's advice? Feel free to reach out to us at info@corp.legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng