Samsung has removed Galaxy A13, A23 LTE, and M33 5G from update eligibility, ending support

Affected smartphones will no longer receive security patches, increasing vulnerability over time

Users encouraged to consider upgrading for enhanced security and longer software support

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung has officially removed three popular Galaxy smartphones from its software update eligibility list for May 2026, ending regular security and firmware support for the devices.

The affected models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G. With their removal from Samsung’s update chart, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.

These Samsung phones will stop getting software updates in May 2026. Credit: Herman Vlad

Source: Getty Images

While the phones will continue to function normally, the lack of software updates means users may become more exposed to security vulnerabilities over time.

All three devices were launched in 2022 and gained strong popularity across Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa, where Samsung’s A-series and M-series remain top choices for budget-conscious buyers.

How Samsung’s update policy works

Samsung maintains a monthly software update eligibility chart through its official mobile security portal, where users can check whether their devices still qualify for security support.

The company currently operates two main update categories.

Monthly updates

This category is reserved mainly for flagship Galaxy S devices, foldables, and selected enterprise smartphones. These phones receive security patches every month.

Quarterly updates

Mid-range and budget devices, including most A-series and M-series phones, typically receive security patches every three months.

Samsung previously operated a third category known as Biannual Updates, where older phones received security patches twice yearly. However, that category has now been removed.

Once a phone’s support cycle ends, it disappears completely from the eligibility chart.

The Galaxy A13, A23 LTE, and M33 5G were all previously listed under the quarterly update schedule before being dropped in May 2026.

Full List of Samsung Phones That Lost Support

1. Samsung Galaxy A13

Launched in March 2022, the Galaxy A13 was one of Samsung’s most affordable smartphones and became highly popular in emerging markets.

It featured Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.6-inch LCD, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging, and a 50MP quad-camera setup.

The device launched with Android 12 and One UI 4.0 and later received two major Android upgrades, ending on Android 14 with One UI 6.

After that, it was moved to Samsung’s quarterly security patch schedule before being completely removed in May 2026.

2. Samsung Galaxy A23 LTE

Also launched in March 2022, the Galaxy A23 LTE came with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and a smoother 90Hz refresh rate display.

It also featured a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, making it one of Samsung’s strongest budget options at the time.

Like the A13, it started on Android 12 and ended on Android 14 with One UI 6 after receiving two major OS upgrades.

Samsung has now ended support for only the LTE version.

Importantly, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G remains on the quarterly update list.

This matters particularly in African markets like Nigeria, where the LTE version was far more widely sold than the 5G model.

3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Galaxy M33 5G, launched in April 2022, is perhaps the most surprising device on the list.

Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor, it shared the same chipset as the more premium Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

It offered a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD, up to 8GB RAM, and a large battery, including a 6,000mAh variant in India.

What made the M33 stand out was Samsung’s generous software support. It launched on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and received four major Android upgrades, ending on Android 16 with One UI 8.

Many users expected a final One UI 8.5 update, but Samsung ended support before that could happen.

What should users do next?

Owners of these phones do not need to panic immediately, but the absence of security updates means the devices will gradually become less secure for banking apps, sensitive transactions, and long-term use.

Google to stop software updates for some Samsung phones. Credit: blacktomb

Source: Getty Images

Users who rely heavily on mobile banking, work apps, or sensitive personal data may want to consider upgrading to newer supported Galaxy models for better security and longer software support.

For now, these three devices officially join Samsung’s list of retired smartphones in May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng