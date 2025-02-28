Katsina State Hisbah Board has sent an important message to the management of all the private schools in the state

The Hisbah commander-general, Aminu Usman, announced the closure of all private schools in the state for 2025 Ramadan

Legit.ng reports that The leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Saturday, March 1, as the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan fasting

Katsina state Hisbah Board has ordered the closure of all private schools in the state for the duration of 2025 Ramadan.

The Islamic morality police warned that failure to comply would have severe consequences.

Katsina state closes schools to allow pupils to fully observe the holy month of Ramadan. Photo credit: Dikko Umar Radda

This was contained in a circular, dated February 27, 2025, was signed by the Commandant General, Aminu Usman.

As reported by TheCable, Usman explained that the closure is to allow pupils to fully observe the Muslim fasting period.

The Hisbah commander-general said the decision was in line with a directive from the state government.

Usman urged school proprietors to comply, warning that non-compliance “will not be tolerated.”

“In accordance with the Katsina State Government's directive, all private schools are required to close during the Ramadan period to allow pupils to fully observe the holy month.

“The directive also includes extra lessons. The Hisbah Board urges all school proprietors to strictly comply, as non-compliance will not be tolerated.

“May Allah accept our fast and grant us His blessings.”

The Ramadan fasting period lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon, as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bauchi state government ordered a five-week closure of all schools during Ramadan, starting February 26, 2025.

Critics argue the extended break disrupts academic schedules, particularly for students preparing for external exams, and undermines religious inclusivity.

The decision has also raised concerns about Bauchi’s already poor educational outcomes, as the state leads in the number of children deprived of education.

Sultan declares First Day of Ramadan 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Saturday, March 1, as the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan fasting.

Abubakar made the announcement on Friday night, February 28, in a telecast monitored by Legit.ng.

Muslims worldwide consider the holy month of Ramadan as a period of immense reward and spiritual cleansing.

Tinubu releases statement on commencement of Ramadan 2025

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, February 28, congratulated Muslim adherents in Nigeria and worldwide as they begin the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

Tinubu said his administration is "profoundly grateful" to God for granting Muslims the grace to witness the commencement of the holy month.

The President made this known in a statement obtained by Legit.ng hours before the commencement of the holy month.

