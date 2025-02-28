A Nigerian man is sick and is not sure if he can cope with fasting during the holy month of Ramadan

The man is afraid fasting could be detrimental to his health and wants to know if he is exempt from the religious obligation

Sheikh Razaq Alimi spoke to Legit.ng and shared his perspectives on how best to handle the situation

FCT, Abuja - A 30-year-old man shared his concern.

"I want to fast during Ramadan but I am sick. What are the reasons for which one may be excused from fasting in Ramadan?"

Fasting Ramadan: What sick people need to know

Sheikh Razaq Alimi is the chief imam of Ijejaland in Ogun state.

Sheikh Alimi is a distinguished Islamic scholar and educator who has achieved academic excellence through his rigorous educational pursuits.

Yes, according to the Holy Qur'an chapter 2 verse 184. And it (the fasting) will be re-paid after recovery from sickness after Ramadan—before the following year's Ramadan.

Ramadan 2025: How Muslims mark period

Ramadan is held during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for spiritual reflection, acts of charity and spending time with loved ones.

The reason Muslims fast is that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the other pillars being faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to Mecca – the holy city.

Before sunrise, Muslims will have a meal (suhoor) and another meal (iftar) after sunset.

Many practicing Muslims also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Qur'an.

