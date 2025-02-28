Ramadan 2025: 'I am Sick, Am I Exempted From Fasting?' Islamic Scholar Speaks
- A Nigerian man is sick and is not sure if he can cope with fasting during the holy month of Ramadan
- The man is afraid fasting could be detrimental to his health and wants to know if he is exempt from the religious obligation
- Sheikh Razaq Alimi spoke to Legit.ng and shared his perspectives on how best to handle the situation
FCT, Abuja - A 30-year-old man shared his concern.
"I want to fast during Ramadan but I am sick. What are the reasons for which one may be excused from fasting in Ramadan?"
Fasting Ramadan: What sick people need to know
Sheikh Razaq Alimi is the chief imam of Ijejaland in Ogun state.
Sheikh Alimi is a distinguished Islamic scholar and educator who has achieved academic excellence through his rigorous educational pursuits.
Yes, according to the Holy Qur'an chapter 2 verse 184. And it (the fasting) will be re-paid after recovery from sickness after Ramadan—before the following year's Ramadan.
Ramadan 2025: How Muslims mark period
Ramadan is held during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for spiritual reflection, acts of charity and spending time with loved ones.
The reason Muslims fast is that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the other pillars being faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to Mecca – the holy city.
Before sunrise, Muslims will have a meal (suhoor) and another meal (iftar) after sunset.
Many practicing Muslims also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Qur'an.
Sultan declares first day of Ramadan 2025
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) declared the commencement of Ramadan 2025 in Nigeria.
The Sultan said the crescent for the commencement of the fasting period has been sighted, thus Ramadan 2025 will start on Saturday, March 1.
Sultan Abubakar appealed to wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor people by providing them with food to cushion hardship in Nigeria.
Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should always seek their professional advice that takes into account their circumstances before making any decision.
