The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Edo and Delta has announced that the 2025 Ramadan fasting will commence on Friday, March 1. According to the group, the announcement was made via the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland.

It stated that the announcement was done through the leadership of the Raabitah report for this year 1446 AH (2025). It stressed that the Ramadan fast release was carried out from the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, a statement dated Thursday, February 13, 2025.

When will Ramadan begin in 2025

The statement, which was titled "Communique on the Commencement of Ramadan by the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Nigeria", was reportedly the outcome of the meeting which was held at the Headquarters of the Raabitatul Aima Wal Hulamoh (League of Imams and Alfas) of Yorubaland in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

It noted that the presentation and declaration concerning the commencement of the Ramadan fast for the year 1446 AH ( 2025) were done following a series of meetings by its leadership and professionals.

The group then noted that the tarawih prayer will be observed on Friday, February 28, while Ramadan fasting will commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The statement noted that the move was in tandem with 98 per cent of Muslims across the world. According to the group, the release has been the practice of the organisation for decades.

How Muslims celebrate Ramadan across the globe

Muslims across the world observe the yearly holy month of Ramadan. It is a period of deep spiritual reflection and fasting. It is a period when the Islamic faithful gather in prayer, reading and minding the Quran to make the most of the fasting month.

Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) gatherings to household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'. Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

