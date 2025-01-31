Sultan Announces Date for Sha’aban as Muslims Anticipate Ramadan in Nigeria
The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs announced that there were no confirmed reports of the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Sha’aban 1446AH.
The announcement, made in collaboration with the National Moon Sighting Committee, is significant for Muslims in the country as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan.
Official declaration by Sultan of Sokoto
In a release signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, the committee stated that no moon sighting reports were received from various committees nationwide.
As a result, Thursday, January 30, 2025, was observed as the 30th day of Rajab 1446AH.
Acceptance by NSCIA President-General
His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), accepted the report and officially declared Friday, January 31, 2025, as the first day of Sha’aban 1446AH.
The announcement is significant for the Muslim community, as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam.
Sultan of Sokoto
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, is the spiritual leader of Nigeria's Muslims and the head of the Sokoto Caliphate.
He has held this position since November 2, 2006, following the death of his brother, Muhammadu Maccido.
Muslim fasting
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest month in Islam. During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs to focus on prayer, reflection, and community.
The fast, known as sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is obligatory for all adult Muslims, with exceptions for those who are ill, pregnant, nursing, traveling, or facing other hardships.
Sokoto govt denies Plot to dethrone Sultan
Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has denied the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) allegations that it is plotting to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.
Speaking on behalf of the government, the state commissioner for information and societal reorientation, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the state government had no plan to dethrone the revered monarch.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.