The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs announced that there were no confirmed reports of the crescent moon sighting for the beginning of Sha’aban 1446A

Consequently, Thursday, January 30, 2025, was observed as the 30th day of Rajab 1446AH, and the first day of Sha’aban was officially declared as Friday, January 31, 2025

This announcement is significant for Muslims as Sha’aban precedes Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs announced that there were no confirmed reports of the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Sha’aban 1446AH.

The announcement, made in collaboration with the National Moon Sighting Committee, is significant for Muslims in the country as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan.

Sultan Announces Date for Sha’aban as Muslims Anticipate Ramadan in Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Official declaration by Sultan of Sokoto

In a release signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, the committee stated that no moon sighting reports were received from various committees nationwide.

As a result, Thursday, January 30, 2025, was observed as the 30th day of Rajab 1446AH.

Acceptance by NSCIA President-General

His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), accepted the report and officially declared Friday, January 31, 2025, as the first day of Sha’aban 1446AH.

The announcement is significant for the Muslim community, as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam.

Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, is the spiritual leader of Nigeria's Muslims and the head of the Sokoto Caliphate.

He has held this position since November 2, 2006, following the death of his brother, Muhammadu Maccido.

Muslim fasting

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest month in Islam. During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs to focus on prayer, reflection, and community.

The fast, known as sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is obligatory for all adult Muslims, with exceptions for those who are ill, pregnant, nursing, traveling, or facing other hardships.

Sokoto govt denies Plot to dethrone Sultan

Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has denied the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) allegations that it is plotting to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the state commissioner for information and societal reorientation, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, said the state government had no plan to dethrone the revered monarch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng