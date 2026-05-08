Bangladesh declares a seven-day holiday for Eid Al Adha from May 25 to May 31, 2026

Government offices will remain open on May 23 and 24, ahead of Eid celebrations

Cabinet decision announced by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during a meeting on May 7

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Dhaka, Bangladesh - The government of Bangladesh has declared a seven-day holiday from Monday, May 25, to Sunday, May 31, in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2026.

As noted on Friday, May 8, by Prothomalo, government offices will remain open on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

Bangladesh celebrates Eid Al Fitr with a seven‑day public holiday in May 2026. Photo credit: @Thewildcave, @masrafy

Source: Twitter

The Daily Star also reported on the public holiday announcement by the Bangladeshi government.

The decision on the Eid Al Adha 2026 public holiday was taken at a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday night, May 7, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The information was later disclosed in a press release issued by the cabinet division.

In a statement, the cabinet division said:

“On the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid Al Adha 2026, holidays have been declared from May 25 to May 31, 2026. Offices will remain open on May 23 and 24.”

Legit.ng reports that Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, with Muslims comprising over 90% of the population. It has one of the largest Muslim populations in the world, often ranked behind Indonesia, Pakistan, and India. While Islam is the state religion, Bangladesh is officially a secular state.

Eid Al Adha 2026

Eid Al Adha is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to Muslim tradition, Prophet Muhammad instituted the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Traditionally, Muslims dress in new clothes and attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid Al Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng