Engr. Umar Ganduje distributed 3,627 bags of rice to Dawakin-Tofa residents in Kano to support them during Ramadan

He assured the community that Tinubu’s administration is committed to addressing economic challenges and announced upcoming empowerment programs

Former Commissioner Shehu Haruna Lambu praised Ganduje for his continued support and urged constituents to back his future political aspirations

Residents of Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area in Kano state have received a major Ramadan relief package as the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commenced the distribution of 3,627 bags of rice to support the community during the fasting period.

A statement released in Abuja by Mr. Edwin Olofu, Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, detailed that the donation includes 1,133 bags of 50kg rice and 2,494 bags of 25kg rice.

The relief package is aimed to provide succor for residents as the fasting month of Ramadan begins.

Source: Original

Ganduje's son acknowledges Tinubu's efforts

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Ganduje town, Engr. Umar assured the gathering that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains committed to alleviating the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

He urged the people to continue supporting the government, adding that food prices are already showing signs of decline nationwide.

Beyond the Ramadan initiative, he revealed that additional empowerment programs would soon be introduced to assist both the general public and dedicated supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who remained loyal despite the party’s opposition status in Kano.

“APC is a party that stands by its supporters even without holding government positions. Despite not being in power in Kano, prominent members such as Nasiru Ja’oji, Deputy Senate President, and Baffa Babba Dan’agundi have consistently provided assistance through various empowerment programs,” Engr. Umar said.

He emphasized that the food aid was just a starting point, promising further interventions in the coming months. “This initiative is a way of showing appreciation to you all for your unwavering support. More programs are in the pipeline to uplift our people,” he added.

The charismatic son of Kano's former governor is believed to be building his political resume.

Source: Original

Package distributed to ward for dispensation

To ensure equitable distribution, he announced that the rice would be handed over to APC executives across the 38 wards in Tofa, Rimin Gado, and Dawakin-Tofa for proper allocation to beneficiaries.

In a goodwill message, former Commissioner of Works and Land, Shehu Haruna Lambu, commended Engr. Umar for his generosity and dedication to his constituency.

“This young man has demonstrated true leadership and a commitment to his people. Even after the election, he continues to bring development to our community. He has improved electrification and installed solar-powered street lights, directly and indirectly benefiting many lives,” Lambu stated.

Encouraging the constituents to support Engr. Umar’s future political aspirations, Lambu expressed confidence that his leadership would continue to bring tangible benefits to the region.

The distribution of essential food supplies comes at a critical time, offering much-needed relief to families preparing for the holy month of Ramadan.

Sultanate council announces date for moon sighting

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Sultanate Council of Sokoto had urged Muslims in Nigeria to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Friday, February 28, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446AH in the Islamic calendar.

This announcement was made in an official statement released on Thursday by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng