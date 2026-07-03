The Federal Government has opened applications for a free training programme targeting 5,000 young electricity sector trainees

The Power Force initiative outlined eligibility requirements, application steps, and training benefits for interested applicants

The programme is set to position successful applicants for certification and opportunities linked to Nigeria’s electricity metering expansion

The Federal Government has opened applications for a free training programme that will equip 5,000 young Nigerians with skills in electricity meter installation and electrical house wiring.

The initiative, also known as The Power Force, was disclosed on the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) portal, which outlined the eligibility requirements, the training process, and the programme's objectives.

How to apply for Tinubu's 5,000 youth training programme under Power Force. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

According to the portal, the initiative is part of the Presidential Metering Initiative, a federal government programme aimed at reducing Nigeria's metering gap and ending estimated electricity billing.

The portal states:

"Young Nigerians will be trained by National Power Training Institute of Nigeria and certified by Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency to expand the national installer pool and unlock meaningful income opportunities for the trainees."

The government said Nigeria currently has an estimated 7 million metering gap, while the existing number of certified meter installers is not enough to close the deficit quickly.

It said training an additional 5,000 installers will support efforts to reduce the metering gap within the next two years and accelerate the nationwide rollout of electricity meters.

What successful applicants will receive

According to the portal, successful applicants will receive 100% free professional training in meter installation and electrical house wiring.

Participants will be trained by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and certified by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The programme is expected to equip trainees with technical skills and prepare them for income opportunities linked to large-scale electricity meter deployment across the country.

Who is eligible to apply?

The government said applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35 years.

Have at least an SSCE or an equivalent qualification.

Have a science background.

Be open to NYSC members and students of technical and vocational institutions.

Have a valid National Identification Number (NIN), noting that an incorrect NIN will lead to disqualification.

Be physically and mentally fit for the work.

Be willing to learn and work in the power sector.

Power Force application guide for Tinubu's 5,000 youth training scheme. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The portal also states that no previous experience is required, as training will be provided.

It also warns that only one application is allowed, stating that multiple applications will result in disqualification.

How and where to apply

The application process consists of four stages:

Create an account. Complete the application form. Upload the required documents. Wait for a shortlisting notification.

Applicants are expected to access the process via https://pmi.naptin.gov.ng/#apply.

Interested applicants will be able to apply through the portal, which opens on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The portal notes that the training is free and presents it as an opportunity for young Nigerians to gain technical skills while supporting the country's effort to expand electricity metering and reduce estimated billing.

Tinubu explains major NYSC reform changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu unveiled major reforms to the National Youth Service Corps after Federal Executive Council approval.

The report noted plans to extend the NYSC orientation camp from three to six weeks, with corps members receiving training in entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial management, leadership and career readiness.

Source: Legit.ng