The Atlas Lions of Morocco will face Les Bleus of France in the quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0 to progress while France eliminated South American nation Paraguay

The fixture is a repeat of the 2022 semi-final, when France beat Morocco 2-0 to end their historic run

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have learned their opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final after their win over Canada in Houston.

Morocco reached consecutive quarter-finals after their 3-0 win over co-hosts Canada. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and Soufiane Rahimi netted the third.

Morocco beat Canada to reach consecutive World Cup quarter-finals. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, they were the first African nation to achieve this feat, adding to their list of firsts in Africa after reaching the semi-final in 2022.

Their progress came at a cost as they lost their top scorer at this tournament, Ismael Saibari to an injury. The Bayern Munich star was withdrawn in the 25th minute due to a hamstring injury.

Morocco set to face France

Morocco will face France in the quarter-final after Les Bleus dared the heat in Philadelphia to defeat Paraguay 1-0 and end their World Cup adventure.

Morocco and France will clash in a repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Les Bleus stopped Morocco’s historic run with a 2-0 victory.

The match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 8 PM GMT for a chance to potentially meet Spain or Portugal in the semi-final.

CAF sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco after the Atlas Lions reached their second consecutive World Cup quarter-finals.

The North Africans became the first team on the continent to reach consecutive quarter-finals, earning them an applause from the football governing body.

Source: Legit.ng