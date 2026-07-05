2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco’s Quarter-Final Opponent Confirmed After Beating Canada
- The Atlas Lions of Morocco will face Les Bleus of France in the quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0 to progress while France eliminated South American nation Paraguay
- The fixture is a repeat of the 2022 semi-final, when France beat Morocco 2-0 to end their historic run
The Atlas Lions of Morocco have learned their opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final after their win over Canada in Houston.
Morocco reached consecutive quarter-finals after their 3-0 win over co-hosts Canada. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and Soufiane Rahimi netted the third.
As noted by CAF, they were the first African nation to achieve this feat, adding to their list of firsts in Africa after reaching the semi-final in 2022.
Their progress came at a cost as they lost their top scorer at this tournament, Ismael Saibari to an injury. The Bayern Munich star was withdrawn in the 25th minute due to a hamstring injury.
Morocco set to face France
Morocco will face France in the quarter-final after Les Bleus dared the heat in Philadelphia to defeat Paraguay 1-0 and end their World Cup adventure.
Morocco and France will clash in a repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Les Bleus stopped Morocco’s historic run with a 2-0 victory.
The match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 8 PM GMT for a chance to potentially meet Spain or Portugal in the semi-final.
CAF sends message to Morocco
Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco after the Atlas Lions reached their second consecutive World Cup quarter-finals.
The North Africans became the first team on the continent to reach consecutive quarter-finals, earning them an applause from the football governing body.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.