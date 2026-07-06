Dangote Refinery has opened petrol sales to all licensed marketers, ending its consortium marketing arrangement

The refinery also reduced its ex-gantry PMS price and aligned its coastal loading price at the same rate

Industry stakeholders say the move could intensify competition, reduce fuel imports, and help lower petrol price

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

The move is expected to reshape competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

Dangote Refinery's latest policy gives licensed marketers unrestricted access to locally refined petrol. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Petroleumprice.ng reports that the refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry, widening access to locally refined petrol and allowing more participants to source fuel without going through intermediary arrangements.

New Dangote petrol price

The decision comes alongside a reduction in the refinery's ex-gantry price of petrol to 1,075 per litre from N1,125.

In a statement, Dangote said:

" The latest N50 per litre reduction brings the cumulative decrease in the refinery's PMS ex depot price to N200 per litre since May 30, 2026, reducing the gantry price to 1, 075. Over the same period, the refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) by N300 per litre and Jet A1 aviation fuel by N520 per litre."

Dangote Refinery also aligned its coastal loading price with the ex-gantry price, eliminating the previous pricing difference between the two channels.

Industry stakeholders said the policy shift is expected to encourage greater competition among marketers, depot operators and fuel importers as buyers increasingly turn to the refinery for supplies.

The move could reduce dependence on imported petrol by making locally refined products more accessible and competitively priced.

Imported cargoes continue to face higher landing costs, making domestic supplies a more attractive option for marketers.

The development is also expected to put pressure on private depot owners, many of whom hold inventories purchased at higher prices. To remain competitive, depot operators may have to reduce their selling prices as marketers seek cheaper supplies directly from the refinery.

Fuel importers could also face increased competition, with analysts saying they may be forced to lower prices to compete with locally refined petrol.

Industry players expect lower depot prices after Dangote Refinery opened petrol sales to all marketers. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The opening of sales to all marketers, if sustained, could ultimately translate into lower pump prices for consumers, although retail prices will continue to depend on logistics costs, exchange rate movements and international crude oil prices.

Diesel price rises by 86.40% in May 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, increased by 86.40% year-on-year to N3,277.47 per litre in May 2026.

According to the latest diesel price watch report released by the statistics agency, the figure rose from N1,758.26 per litre recorded in May 2025.

The report also showed that diesel prices increased by 32.44% on a month-on-month basis, rising from N2,474.69 per litre in April 2026 to N3,277.47 per litre in May.

Source: Legit.ng