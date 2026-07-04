Senator Kalu claims President Tinubu is the clear favorite for the 2027 election with no credible challenger

Kalu emphasises the need for APC unity to avoid internal divisions that could weaken the party

He warns that only a candidate with nationwide appeal could seriously challenge Tinubu's presidency

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has declared that President Bola Tinubu remains the clear favourite to win the 2027 presidential election, insisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader has no credible challenger.

Speaking at an APC stakeholders' meeting in Abia State, the former Abia governor said the ruling party would retain power, arguing that the opposition lacks the political strength to unseat the President.

Orji Uzor Kalu claims Tinubu is the clear favourite to win the presidential election. He made these remarks at an APC stakeholders' meeting in Abia State. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

"The good news is that we are not going back. We are moving forward. The good news is that we are going to win the election comfortably. President Tinubu has no competition, he has no rival," Kalu said.

Orji Kalu: 'Opposition has no viable challenger'

Kalu, who described himself as "a political scientist", said he had carefully assessed the political landscape and found no candidate capable of defeating Tinubu.

"I have checked it inside my room, I have checked it inside my sitting room, I've checked it inside the library. I've not seen any challenge," he said.

He added that only a candidate with nationwide appeal could mount a serious presidential challenge.

"Maybe if Oji Joseph Kalu was running in ADC, I could have been a challenge to President Tinubu, but today there is no challenge."

Orji Kalu calls for APC unity

The senator urged APC members to avoid internal divisions ahead of the next general election, warning that factional disputes could weaken the party.

"If we are not managed well, that does not mean we cannot speak out. If we create a faction, it will be more costly to manage. So, you better be one party," he said.

Kalu also appealed to party leaders at all levels to strengthen internal cohesion, stressing that effective management of the APC would be key to maintaining its electoral dominance in 2027.

Fubara speaks on best candidate for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara declared that Nigeria's path to development depends on placing God-fearing individuals in positions of authority, warning that a leadership vacuum rooted in moral failure is responsible for the country's current challenges.

Fubara made the remarks on Thursday, July 2, during a courtesy visit by the World President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Erton Kohler, accompanied by his wife, Andriene Marques Kohler, their daughter, Mariana Marques Kohler, and other senior church leaders at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng