Toyin Abraham paid an emotional tribute to veteran actress Bukky Wright, thanking her for years of guidance and unwavering support

Ahead of the premiere of Omo Tara: The Return of Omo Tara Johnson, Abraham urged fans to celebrate and support the veteran star

Her heartfelt message reflects a special bond in Nollywood, offering a glimpse into the relationship that has shaped her career

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has penned a heartfelt tribute to veteran actress Bukky Wright, expressing deep gratitude for her guidance and support throughout her career.

Ahead of the premiere of Wright’s new movie, Omo Tara: The Return of Omo Tara Johnson, Abraham shared a touching video with Bukky Wright and fellow actress Dayo Amusa.

Toyin Abraham shares touching message ahead of Bukky Wright’s big day. Credit: @toyinabraham, @bukkywright

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she visited Wright on Sunday to show her love and called on fans to support the veteran’s big day.

Abraham described Wright as her “boss” and “mother” in the industry, recalling how the actress stood by her through difficult times and helped shape her journey in Nollywood.

In her emotional video, Abraham said:

“This morning, I went to see my boss, Bukky Wright. Today is her big day – the premiere of Omo Tara: The Return of Omo Tara Johnson!

Guys, let’s show up and show out for my mother, my boss – the woman who guided me in the industry and stood by me through thick and thin. Thank you so much, Mami, for everything.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that months after her awkward encounter with Funke Akindele became one of the biggest talking points in Nollywood, actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has again shared where she stands on the matter.

The actress, who previously vowed never to greet her colleague again after an incident at a movie premiere, now says she would rather leave the issue in the past.

Speaking during an appearance on the Morayo Afolabi Brown Show, Toyin reflected on the controversy while also revealing how public criticism has changed her over the years.

Toyin disclosed that she has developed a thick skin against criticism and online attacks.

According to the actress, there is little anyone can say today that would genuinely hurt her feelings.

She stated:

"There is nothing anyone would say that will get to me anymore."

She explained that whenever she chooses to reply to critics, it is no longer out of anger.

She said:

"If I respond to you, it's because I am just having fun with you. I want to play with you."

When asked about her widely publicised disagreement with Funke Akindele, Toyin chose not to revisit the details.

Instead, she made it clear that she has no interest in reopening old wounds.

She responded, "I don't want to talk about it because I don't like talking about my past."

Toyin also spoke about another issue she has constantly faced throughout her career.

The actress appealed to fans and the public to stop comparing her with other actresses.

According to her, she simply wants to build her own legacy.

She added: "I don't like it when they pitch me with anyone. I just want to be me, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi."

The latest interview came months after a video from Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere circulated online.

In the clip, Toyin approached Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe to exchange greetings.

Many viewers believed Funke ignored Toyin's greeting, leading to intense debates across social media.

Following the incident, Toyin publicly declared that she would never greet Funke again and revealed that she had unfollowed her colleague on social media.

Watch the X video where Toyin Abraham addresses her feud with Funke Akindele

Bukky Wright receives emotional appreciation from Toyin Abraham. Photo: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham advises Timini Egbuson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng