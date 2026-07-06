Media personality Nedu Wazobia has finally addressed his controversial exit from the Honest Bunch podcast, clarifying that his departure was not connected to the viral VDM drama

The content creator revealed he reached a gentleman's verbal agreement to split the podcast revenue equally, but what he later discovered surprised him

Nedu also explained how his final tipping point came after his production partners attempted to suspend him from the show during his public controversies

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality and content creator Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu Wazobia, has explained why he left The Honest Bunch podcast.

Legit.ng recalls that the podcaster left the popular YouTube show in February 2025 during controversy linking him to VeryDarkMan (VDM), and Daddy Freeze later took his place.

Nedu Wazobia says he left the Honest Bunch podcast because of an ownership dispute, not the controversy involving VeryDarkMan. Photo: nedu_official

Source: Instagram

However, in a recent appearance on The Clarity Zone podcast aired on YouTube on July 3, 2026, Nedu Wazobia said the VDM issue was not the main reason for his exit.

The OAP revealed that the real problem was an ownership dispute with the handlers of The Honest Bunch, stating that it was his idea to start the show in the beginning.

“Many Nigerians thought I left because of what happened that last year but that wasn’t why I left. I started ‘Honest Bunch’, it wasn’t called the Honest Bunch. When I started the podcast, I was on radio. I needed an outlet where I could talk and say my mind.”

Nedu Wazobia also recalled how he met a former Cool FM staff member to pitch the idea, accompanied by his colleagues Chudy and Austin.

"So I went to a person that was running the place, he was a former staff of cool Fm. I called him, and we agreed to meet in a particular place. So the day I was going, the guy that was working with me then, Chudy I told him to come with me. And there is another guy, Austin. So we went there together. We sat down and told him ‘ This is my idea and this is what I want. He said, ‘Okay, how do we do it. I said ‘How it is going to work is you have a production house, the cameras, the team, my own is just to sit down and talk."

He said they agreed verbally to split proceeds equally, with the production team handling cameras and editing while he focused on hosting.

“I had the idea, and I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it 50/50.’ So we shook hands. Anything that comes in, I take 50% and you keep 50%. It was a gentleman’s agreement. That was where I made the mistake,” he explained.

Nedu Wazobia reveals that his production partners tried to suspend him from a show he created from his own original idea. Photo: nedu_official

Source: Instagram

The content creator added that he brought his people together to handle production and teasers, which were posted on the partner’s platform.

But during the controversy, the handlers told him they would suspend him from the show.

“They said something "Nedu, we are going to put out a statement that we are suspending you from the show." In my head, I was like, so what now? Show wey I get? You dey craze? You dey give landlord quick notice?” he recounted.

Nedu Wazobia said he later discovered through a CAC search that the podcast had been registered solely under the other party’s name.

“The next day, they searched CAC and found out that when the Honest Bunch was being registered, they registered it as 100% their product. I didn’t want to leave. I was going to wait for it to die down, but when I saw that it was 100% their product, I’m like no. Na him be say I no fit.”

Watch the full video of Nedu Wazobia explaining why he exited Honest Bunch podcast below:

Nedu Wazobia compares UK and Nigerian roads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nedu Wazobia compared the state of roads in the United Kingdom to those in Nigeria, sparking reactions on social media.

In a video shared during his trip to the UK, the comedian stretched out his hands to demonstrate how narrow the foreign roads were.

He argued that Nigerian roads were much wider and insisted that people should not compare the giant of Africa to the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng