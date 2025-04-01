A Nigerian coalition has petitioned the African Union, alleging President Tinubu's emergency rule in Rivers State violates constitutional democracy

The group claims Tinubu overreached by suspending Governor Fubara and dissolving the state assembly without legal justification

They warn this sets a dangerous precedent for African democracies and demand AU intervention to restore constitutional order

A prominent group of Nigerian professionals and political leaders has formally approached the African Union (AU), challenging President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The coalition alleges that the president overstepped constitutional boundaries by suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and dissolving the state legislature, actions they claim undermine democratic governance in Nigeria and across the continent.

Tinubu's move is condemned as an undemocratic act by a nation that should be the shining beacon of democracy

Nigerians drag Tinubu to AU

In a petition addressed to AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, the group, which includes Professor Senator Opeyemi Ola, Professor Adah George, Rt. Hon. Dr. James Oloko, and Dr. Mrs. Evelyn E. Ogolime, condemned Tinubu’s move as an abuse of power.

“With President Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is expected to be a shining example of democratic governance in Africa. Unfortunately, President Tinubu's actions have fallen woefully short of this expectation,” the petition stated.

The document argues that Section 305 of Nigeria’s constitution, which the president cited to justify the emergency declaration, does not grant him authority to remove elected officials.

“The Constitution is clear on the grounds for removing a governor, which is explicitly stated in Section 188. The President's action is a blatant disregard for the Constitution and the democratic process,” the coalition asserted.

They warned that the move sets a dangerous precedent for African democracies, potentially encouraging the erosion of democratic norms.

Group raises unintended consequences of Tinubu's move

Beyond constitutional concerns, the petition raises alarms about the broader political and security implications. The group contends that suspending elected institutions risks triggering unrest and destabilizing Nigeria’s federal structure.

“This action undermines the principles of federalism and the autonomy of states in Nigeria,” the petition reads.

To address the situation, the coalition has urged the AU to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Rivers State and pressure Tinubu’s administration to reverse its decision.

“We request that the African Union Commission take concrete steps to ensure that Nigeria, as a member state, upholds the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” the petition concluded.

The appeal adds to growing scrutiny of Tinubu’s handling of the Rivers crisis, with critics accusing the federal government of overreach. As regional and international bodies weigh in, the dispute could test Nigeria’s commitment to constitutional governance and its role as a democratic leader in West Africa.

