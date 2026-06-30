Nigeria's estimated $61 billion support significantly aided South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle

Former leaders express gratitude for Nigeria's crucial role in the fight against apartheid

Support encompassed financial, economic, and diplomatic assistance over several decades

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

An X user, @MrJamesKe, claimed that Nigeria contributed to South Africa’s struggle against apartheid with an estimated $61 billion financial support.

@MrJamesKe stated this on June 23, 2026, following renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

Nigeria's $61bn role in South Africa's anti-apartheid fight: A historical overview. Photo credit: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that the anti-apartheid struggle was a movement against institutionalised system of racial segregation and white minority rule in South Africa.

Verification of Nigeria's $61bn support for South Africa

As reported by Dubawa, a fact-checking platform, the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) cited the $61 billion estimate in its publication titled Giants of Africa Limp Along – South Africa and Nigeria.

According to the publication, Nigeria was one of the leading African countries in the anti-apartheid struggle.

The SAIIA publication noted the financial contributions of ordinary Nigerians, support for the Frontline States and its role in establishing the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

It estimates that Nigeria had contributed about $61 billion to the anti-apartheid effort by the end of apartheid in 1994.

The $61 billion estimate represents Nigeria’s cumulative financial, economic and diplomatic support over several decades.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela, thanked the Nigerian government and its people for their financial and material support to the liberation struggle.

Mandela said Nigeria “have been among the most generous donors” to the anti-apartheid movement.

He also acknowledged the country’s scholarships for South African students, as well as the deployment of teachers, doctors and architects.

This was contained in a video of Mandela’s 1990 visit to Nigeria, which was published on the official YouTube channel of the Lagos State Government.

In 2012, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also confirmed that Nigerian civil servants contributed part of their salaries to the South Africa Relief Fund.

Conclusion

It is a well-documneted facts that Nigeria contributed about $61 billion to South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.

The estimate is Nigeria’s cumulative financial, economic and diplomatic support ro South Africa over several decades.

Nigeria’s financial support to South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle was not a one-time cash donation.

Tinubu gives order amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Recall that the federal government will resume the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa, with dozens of citizens expected to arrive in Lagos soon.

Authorities continue efforts to assist those affected by renewed anti-immigrant tensions in the "Rainbow Nation" of South Africa.

The latest evacuation exercise was announced in an official statement issued on Monday, June 29, 2026, by the ministry of foreign affairs.

South African president speaks amid xenophobia tensions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned that anti-migrant groups have no full authority to order undocumented foreigners to leave the country

Ramaphosa’s remarks come as Nigerians continue to camp outside their country's consulate in South Africa ahead of planned anti-migrant protests

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa damaged the country's international reputation and relations, according to many observers in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng